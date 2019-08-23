Mustangs 3, Chukars 2
(Completion of Thursday's suspended game)
|Idaho Falls
|Billings
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Marquez 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Cotton cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|McdConnell ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|McAfee ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Dungan dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Free dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Aplin 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Yang c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Negret rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Ruiz 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Rodriguez lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Seminati 1b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|Nacero 3b
|3
|0
|2
|2
|Willems 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Vidal c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ozuna rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|James cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Case lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|35
|2
|10
|2
|Totals
|28
|3
|5
|3
|Idaho Falls
|000
|000
|020
|—
|2
|Billings
|010
|001
|01x
|—
|3
DP: Billings 1. LOB: Idaho Falls 10, Billings 8. 2B: McConnell (12), Seminati (6). HR: Seminati (8), Ruiz (1). SB: Nacero (12), Cotton (6). S: Ruiz.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Idaho Falls
|Ridings
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Wang
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Johnson
|5
|4
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Ramirez (L,2-2)
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Billings
|Rodriguez
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Conoropo
|4
|3
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Koch (W,3-0)
|3
|4
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Peguero (S,5)
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP: Dungan (by Conoropo), Cotton (by Ridings), Yangt (by Ramirez). WP: Conoropo. T: 2:41 (:46 delay). A: NA.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.