Mustangs 3, Chukars 2

(Completion of Thursday's suspended game)

Idaho Falls    Billings    
 abrhbi abrhbi
Marquez 2b 5010Cotton cf 3010
McdConnell ss 5120McAfee ss 3000
Dungan dh 4010Free dh 3000
Aplin 1b 3120Yang c 3100
Negret rf 3010Ruiz 3b 3111
Rodriguez lf 4010Seminati 1b 4132
Nacero 3b 3022Willems 2b 4000
Vidal c 4000Ozuna rf 4000
James cf 4000Case lf 1000
          
          
          
Totals 352102Totals 28353
Idaho Falls000 000 020 
Billings010 001  01x

DP: Billings 1. LOB: Idaho Falls 10, Billings 8. 2B: McConnell (12), Seminati (6). HR: Seminati (8), Ruiz (1). SB: Nacero (12), Cotton (6). S: Ruiz.

   IPHRERBBSO
Idaho Falls        
Ridings   000010
Wang   100001
Johnson   542223
Ramirez (L,2-2)   211111
         
         
Billings      
Rodriguez   120002
Conoropo   430014
Koch (W,3-0)   342222
Peguero (S,5)   110001
         
         

HBP: Dungan (by Conoropo), Cotton (by Ridings), Yangt (by Ramirez). WP: Conoropo. T: 2:41 (:46 delay). A: NA.

