Mustangs 9, Chukars 4
(Saturday)
|Billings
|Idaho Falls
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Cotton cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Dungan 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Hopkins lf
|5
|2
|2
|3
|McConnell ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Free c
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Emodi c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Yang dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Negret rf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Ruiz 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Henry cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Seminati 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Rodriguez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Willems 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Nacero 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ozuna rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Pineda 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|McAfee ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|James lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|38
|9
|10
|8
|Totals
|34
|4
|7
|3
|Billings
|000
|300
|213
|—
|9
|Idaho Falls
|000
|000
|400
|—
|4
E: McConnell 2 (13), Emodi (5), Nacero (11), Pineda (6). DP: Idaho Falls 1. LOB: Billings 7, Idaho Falls 10. 2B: Ruiz (10), Emodi (18), McConnell (11). 3B: James (2). HR: Hopkins (4), Free (7), Negret (12). SB: Willems (2), Henry 2 (11). CS: Cotton (7). SF: Seminati.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Billings
|Rodriguez
|4.2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|7
|Koch
|2
|4
|4
|4
|1
|3
|Schneider (W,3-2)
|1.1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Aranguren
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Idaho Falls
|Johnson (L,1-3)
|5
|3
|3
|2
|2
|4
|Watts
|3.2
|7
|6
|4
|1
|3
|Lienhard
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP: Seminati (by Lienhard), Emodi (by Rodriguez). WP: Koch 2, Johnson. PB: Emodi (9). T: 3:04. A: 3,202.
