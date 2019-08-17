Mustangs 9, Chukars 4

(Saturday)

Billings    Idaho Falls    
 abrhbi abrhbi
Cotton cf 4000Dungan 2b 4110
Hopkins lf 5223McConnell ss 5111
Free c 4222Emodi c 4010
Yang dh 5110Negret rf 3122
Ruiz 3b 4112Henry cf 4000
Seminati 1b3121Rodriguez dh 4000
Willems 2b 5010Nacero 3b 3000
Ozuna rf 4110Pineda 1b 3010
McAfee ss 4100James lf 4110
          
          
          
Totals 389108Totals34473
Billings000 300 213 
Idaho Falls000 000 400 

E: McConnell 2 (13), Emodi (5), Nacero (11), Pineda (6). DP: Idaho Falls 1. LOB: Billings 7, Idaho Falls 10. 2B: Ruiz (10), Emodi (18), McConnell (11). 3B: James (2). HR: Hopkins (4), Free (7), Negret (12). SB: Willems (2), Henry 2 (11). CS: Cotton (7). SF: Seminati.

   IPHRERBBSO
Billings        
Rodriguez   4.220037
Koch   244413
Schneider (W,3-2)   1.100020
Aranguren   100000
         
         
Idaho Falls      
Johnson (L,1-3)   533224
Watts   3.276413
Lienhard   0.100000
         
         
         

HBP: Seminati (by Lienhard), Emodi (by Rodriguez). WP: Koch 2, Johnson. PB: Emodi (9). T: 3:04. A: 3,202.

