Mustangs 7, Chukars 2, 7 innings
(Friday's 2nd game)
|Idaho Falls
|Billings
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Marquez 2b
|4
|0
|3
|0
|McAfee 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|McConnell dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Hopkins cf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Dungan ss
|4
|1
|3
|0
|Free 1b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Aplin 1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Ozuna rf
|2
|1
|1
|3
|Negret rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ruiz 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Henry cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Seminati lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Rodriguez lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Willems dh
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Mascarella c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Martinez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Pineda 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Reyes ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|29
|2
|10
|2
|Totals
|29
|7
|10
|6
|Idaho Falls
|100
|000
|1
|—
|2
|Billings
|420
|010
|x
|—
|7
E: Pineda 2 (7), Dungan (6). DP: Billings 1. LOB: Idaho Falls 7, Billings 11. 2B: Dungan (13), Marquez (9), Free (7), Hopkins (7), Ruiz (12), McAfee (7). 3B: Ozuna (4). SF: Hopkins.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Idaho Falls
|Watts (L,1-4)
|2
|4
|6
|4
|3
|3
|Adams
|3
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Manning
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Billings
|Medrano (W,3-3)
|5
|6
|1
|1
|0
|10
|Aranguren
|2
|40
|1
|1
|1
|3
HBP: Ozuna (by Watts), Martinez (by Watts). WP: Medrano. T: 2:22. A: 3, 129.
