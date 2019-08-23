Mustangs 7, Chukars 2, 7 innings

(Friday's 2nd game)

Idaho Falls    Billings    
 abrhbi abrhbi
Marquez 2b 4030McAfee 2b 3110
McConnell dh 4011Hopkins cf 3221
Dungan ss 4130Free 1b 3210
Aplin 1b 2011Ozuna rf 2113
Negret rf 3000Ruiz 3b 4011
Henry cf 3000Seminati lf 4010
Rodriguez lf 3000Willems dh 3021
Mascarella c 3010Martinez c 3000
Pineda 3b 3110Reyes ss 4110
          
          
          
Totals 292102Totals 297106
Idaho Falls100 000 1
Billings420 010 

E: Pineda 2 (7), Dungan (6). DP: Billings 1. LOB: Idaho Falls 7, Billings 11. 2B: Dungan (13), Marquez (9), Free (7), Hopkins (7), Ruiz (12), McAfee (7). 3B: Ozuna (4). SF: Hopkins.

   IPHRERBBSO
Idaho Falls        
Watts (L,1-4)   246433
Adams   341102
Manning   120012
         
         
         
Billings      
Medrano (W,3-3)   5611010
Aranguren   2401113
         
         
         
         

HBP: Ozuna (by Watts), Martinez (by Watts). WP: Medrano. T: 2:22. A: 3, 129.

