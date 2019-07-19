Mustangs 4, Chukars 0
|Idaho Falls
|Billings
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Marquez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Cotton cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Dungan ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ozuna rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Aplin 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Free dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Emodi c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Yang c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Negret rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Lloyd 1b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Henry cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Willems 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Rodriguez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Case lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Nacero 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Seminati 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|James lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Reyes ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|30
|0
|3
|0
|Totals
|31
|4
|7
|4
|Idaho Falls
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Billings
|300
|010
|00x
|—
|4
E: Dungan (4), Nacero (3), Koch (1). DP: Idaho Falls 1. LOB: Idaho Falls 7, Billings 9. 2B: Nacero (4), Lloyd (3). SB: Marquez (10), Ozuna (1). SF: Case.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Idaho Falls
|Ridings (L,2-3)
|4.2
|4
|4
|3
|1
|11
|Adams
|2.1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Lienhard
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Billings
|Medrano (W,2-1)
|5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|7
|Koch
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Aranguren
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Stevenson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
WP: Ridings, Koch. HBP: Ozuna (by Ridings). T: 2:46. A: 3,264.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.