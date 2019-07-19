Mustangs 4, Chukars 0

Idaho Falls    Billings    
 abrhbi abrhbi
Marquez 2b 4010Cotton cf 5110
Dungan ss 3000Ozuna rf 2110
Aplin 1b 3000Free dh 4111
Emodi c 3000Yang c 4121
Negret rf 4000Lloyd 1b 3021
Henry cf 3000Willems 2b 3001
Rodriguez dh 4010Case lf 3000
Nacero 3b 3010Seminati 3b 3000
James lf 3000Reyes ss 4000
          
          
          
Totals 30030Totals 31474
Idaho Falls000 000 000 
Billings300 010 00x 

E: Dungan (4), Nacero (3), Koch (1). DP: Idaho Falls 1. LOB: Idaho Falls 7, Billings 9. 2B: Nacero (4), Lloyd (3). SB: Marquez (10), Ozuna (1). SF: Case.

   IPHRERBBSO
Idaho Falls        
Ridings (L,2-3)   4.2443111
Adams   2.120012
Lienhard   110021
         
         
         
Billings      
Medrano (W,2-1)   510027
Koch   220003
Aranguren   100010
Stevenson  100011
         
         

WP: Ridings, Koch. HBP: Ozuna (by Ridings). T: 2:46. A: 3,264.

Tags

Load comments