Mustangs 6, Chukars 5
(Saturday)
|Idaho Falls
|Billings
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Marquez dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Cotton cf
|6
|1
|1
|1
|McConnell ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Hopkins rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Dungan 2b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|Free c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Aplin 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Yang dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Pineda 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Ruiz 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Negret rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Seminati 1b
|5
|0
|3
|1
|Henry cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Willems 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Nacero 3b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|McAfee ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Vidal c
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Case lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|James lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Ozuna ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Totals
|40
|5
|11
|3
|Totals
|39
|6
|13
|6
|Idaho Falls
|110
|010
|100
|1—
|5
|Billings
|211
|000
|000
|2—
|6
E: James (3), McConnell (15). DP: Idaho Falls 1. LOB: Idaho Falls 11, Billings 13. 2B: Dungan (14), Aplin (13), Cotton (11), Hopkins (8). 3B: Dungan (4). SB: McConnell (5), Henry (13), Nacero (13), Hopkins (10). S: McAfee. SF: Ruiz.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Idaho Falls
|Webb
|4
|7
|4
|1
|3
|2
|Cox
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Lienhard (L,1-1)
|3.2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Billings
|Davis
|4.1
|5
|3
|2
|3
|4
|Byrd
|3.2
|4
|1
|1
|0
|6
|Stevenson (W,1-0)
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
HBP: Negret (by Byrd), Free (by Webb), Yang (by Lienhard). WP: Webb, Davis 2, Byrd 3, Stevenson. PB: Free (1). T: 3:16. A: 3,421.
