Mustangs 6, Chukars 5

(Saturday)

Idaho Falls    Billings    
 abrhbi abrhbi
Marquez dh 5000Cotton cf 6111
McConnell ss 3100Hopkins rf 5111
Dungan 2b 4231Free c 3100
Aplin 1b 3011Yang dh 2000
Pineda 1b 2010Ruiz 3b 4121
Negret rf 4110Seminati 1b 5031
Henry cf 4120Willems 2b 5121
Nacero 3b 5011McAfee ss 4120
Vidal c 5020Case lf 4010
James lf 5000Ozuna ph 1011
          
          
Totals 405113Totals 396136
Idaho Falls110 010 100 1—
Billings211000 000 2—

E: James (3), McConnell (15). DP: Idaho Falls 1. LOB: Idaho Falls 11, Billings 13. 2B: Dungan (14), Aplin (13), Cotton (11), Hopkins (8). 3B: Dungan (4). SB: McConnell (5), Henry (13), Nacero (13), Hopkins (10). S: McAfee. SF: Ruiz.

   IPHRERBBSO
Idaho Falls        
Webb   474132
Cox   230013
Lienhard (L,1-1)   3.232101
         
         
         
Billings      
Davis   4.153234
Byrd   3.241106
Stevenson (W,1-0)   210113
         
         
         

HBP: Negret (by Byrd), Free (by Webb), Yang (by Lienhard). WP: Webb, Davis 2, Byrd 3, Stevenson. PB: Free (1). T: 3:16. A: 3,421.

