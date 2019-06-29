Mustangs 15, Osprey 8
(Saturday)
|Missoula
|Billings
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Watson Jr. cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Scantlin cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Coursey 2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Ruiz 3b
|5
|1
|3
|2
|Andueza c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Lloyd dh
|5
|1
|1
|3
|Brickhouse 1b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Ozuna rf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|Peguero ss
|4
|2
|3
|0
|Willems 2b
|5
|3
|3
|2
|Carranza lf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Yang c
|4
|3
|3
|2
|Garcia 3b
|4
|1
|2
|5
|Case lf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Sanchez rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Seminati 1b
|5
|1
|3
|4
|Lanza dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Amador ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|37
|8
|11
|8
|Totals
|41
|15
|18
|15
|Missoula
|020
|302
|001
|—
|8
|Billings
|060
|023
|22x
|—
|15
E: Brickhouse (2), Carreno (1). DP: Missoula 2, Billings 1. LOB: Missoula 5, Billings 6. 2B: Garcia (5), Ruiz 2 (5), Willems (4)Yang (1). 3B: Ozuna (1), Case 2 (3). HR: Garcia (1), Lloyd (2), Yang (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Missoula
|Huff (L,0-2)
|1.2
|5
|6
|5
|1
|2
|Williams
|1.1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Poulin
|3.2
|9
|7
|7
|0
|1
|De La Cruz
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Fritze
|0.1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Billings
|Carreno
|4
|6
|5
|5
|4
|1
|McDonald (W,1-0)
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Aranguren
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Stevenson
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
HBP: Brickhouse (by McDonald), Lanza (by Stevenson), Scantlin (by De La Cruz). T: 3:03. A: 3,154.
