Mustangs 15, Osprey 8

(Saturday)

Missoula    Billings    
 abrhbi abrhbi
Watson Jr. cf 5000Scantlin cf 3100
Coursey 2b 5011Ruiz 3b 5132
Andueza c 5010Lloyd dh 5113
Brickhouse 1b 4220Ozuna rf 5220
Peguero ss 4230Willems 2b 5332
Carranza lf 4210Yang c 4332
Garcia 3b 4125Case lf 4222
Sanchez rf3112Seminati 1b 5134
Lanza dh 3000Amador ss 5110
          
          
          
Totals 378118Totals 41151815
Missoula020 302 001 8
Billings060 023 22x 15 

E: Brickhouse (2), Carreno (1). DP: Missoula 2, Billings 1. LOB: Missoula 5, Billings 6. 2B: Garcia (5), Ruiz 2 (5), Willems (4)Yang (1). 3B: Ozuna (1), Case 2 (3). HR: Garcia (1), Lloyd (2), Yang (1). 

   IPHRERBBSO
Missoula        
Huff (L,0-2)   1.256512
Williams    1.110010
Poulin   3.297701
De La Cruz   122212
Fritze   0.110001
         
Billings      
Carreno   465541
McDonald (W,1-0)   322203
Aranguren   110001
Stevenson   121111
         
         

HBP: Brickhouse (by McDonald), Lanza (by Stevenson), Scantlin (by De La Cruz). T: 3:03. A: 3,154.

