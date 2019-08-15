Mustangs 11, Rockies 2
|Grand Junction
|Billings
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Carreras ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|McAfee 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Yalowitz rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ruiz 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Koss 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Willems 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Doyle cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Yang dh
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Isaacs dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Ozuna cf
|4
|2
|3
|3
|Palma c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Yon rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Berberet 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Seminati 1b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Cabrera lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Case lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Brown 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Martinez c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Reyes ss
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Totals
|30
|2
|4
|1
|Totals
|32
|11
|12
|8
|Grand Junction
|000
|000
|101
|—
|2
|Billings
|503
|000
|12x
|—
|11
DP: Grand Junction 3. LOB: Grand Junction 6, Billings 8. 2B: Isaacs (8), Yon (6). 3B: Carreras (6), Ozuna (3). CS: Carreras (7). SF: McAfee.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Grand Junction
|Kilkenny (L,2-2)
|0.2
|4
|5
|5
|0
|1
|Hatcher
|1.1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Guth
|0
|1
|3
|3
|3
|0
|Barlow
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kostyshock
|1.1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Bido
|1.2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hepple
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Billings
|Conoropo (W,5-0)
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Raby
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|3
|Nino
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
HBP: Yalowitz (by Conoropo), Berberet (by Raby), Yang 2 (by Kilkenny, by Hepple), Martinez (by Kilkenny), Ozuna (by Barlow), McAfee (by Kostyshock). WP: Hatcher, Guth, Hepple, Raby 3. PB: Palma (7) T: 3:06. A: 2,417.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.