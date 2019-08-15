Mustangs 11, Rockies 2

Grand Junction    Billings    
 abrhbi abrhbi
Carreras ss4010McAfee 2b 3111
Yalowitz rf 3000Ruiz 3b 4110
Koss 3b 3000Willems 3b 1000
Doyle cf 4120Yang dh 2200
Isaacs dh 4011Ozuna cf 4233
Palma c 4000Yon rf 5120
Berberet 1b 3100Seminati 1b 3222
Cabrera lf 3000Case lf 4100
Brown 2b 2000Martinez c 2110
     Reyes ss 4022
          
          
Totals 30241Totals 3211128
Grand Junction000 000 101 
Billings503 000 12x 11 

DP: Grand Junction 3. LOB: Grand Junction 6, Billings 8. 2B: Isaacs (8), Yon (6). 3B: Carreras (6), Ozuna (3). CS: Carreras (7). SF: McAfee.

   IPHRERBBSO
Grand Junction        
Kilkenny (L,2-2)   0.245501
Hatcher   1.120002
Guth   013330
Barlow   200001
Kostyshock   1.100012
Bido   1.231100
Hepple  122110
Billings      
Conoropo (W,5-0)   520006
Raby   201133
Nino   221105
         
         
         

HBP: Yalowitz (by Conoropo), Berberet (by Raby), Yang 2 (by Kilkenny, by Hepple), Martinez (by Kilkenny), Ozuna (by Barlow), McAfee (by Kostyshock). WP: Hatcher, Guth, Hepple, Raby 3. PB: Palma (7) T: 3:06. A: 2,417.

Tags

Load comments