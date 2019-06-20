Mustangs 2, Voyagers 0 (6 innings)
|Great Falls
|Billings
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Quinteiro 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|McAfee ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Rivera 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ruiz 3b
|3
|0
|2
|2
|Mieses cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Willems 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Comas dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ozuna
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Delgado ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Yon dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Abbott 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Yang c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Connell rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Cotton cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|K Sanchez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Seminati 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Simmons lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hopkins lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|18
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|20
|2
|6
|2
|Great Falls
|000
|000
|xxx
|—
|0
|Billings
|000
|02x
|xxx
|—
|2
E: Great Falls 2 (Sanchez 1), Love (1). DP: Billings 1.LOB: Great Falls 1, Billings 4. 2B: Willems (2), Ruiz (1). CS: Quinteiro (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Great Falls
|Love (L,1-1)
|5
|6
|2
|2
|1
|6
|Billings
|Lodolo
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Conoropo (W,1-0)
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
T: 2:22. A: NA.
