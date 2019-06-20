Mustangs 2, Voyagers 0 (6 innings)

Great Falls    Billings    
 abrhbi abrhbi
Quinteiro 3b 3020McAfee ss 3110
Rivera 2b 2000Ruiz 3b 3022
Mieses cf 2000Willems 2b 3010
Comas dh 2000Ozuna 1000
Delgado ss 2000Yon dh 2000
Abbott 1b 2000Yang c 2000
Connell rf 2000Cotton cf 2000
K Sanchez c1000Seminati 1b 2110
Simmons lf 2000Hopkins lf 2010
          
          
          
Totals 18020Totals 20262
Great Falls000 000 xxx 
Billings000 02x xxx 

E: Great Falls 2 (Sanchez 1), Love (1). DP: Billings 1.LOB: Great Falls 1, Billings 4. 2B: Willems (2), Ruiz (1). CS: Quinteiro (1). 

   IPHRERBBSO
Great Falls        
Love (L,1-1)   562216
         
         
         
         
         
Billings      
Lodolo   110002
Conoropo (W,1-0)   510014
         
         
         
         

T: 2:22. A: NA.

