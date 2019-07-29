Mustangs 7, Voyagers 2

Billings    Great Falls    
 abrhbi abrhbi
Cotton cf 3210Weaver cf 4110
Hopkins lf 4121Rivera 2b 3011
Free dh 4222Mendoza 1b 4000
Yang c 3122Curbelo 3b 4000
Yon rf3000Mieses lf 4121
Ozuna rf 1000Abbott dh 2000
Ruiz 3b 4110Gonzalez c 4010
Willems 2b 4032Connell rf 3000
Seminati 1b 4000Maldonado ss 3010
McAfee ss4000     
          
          
Totals 347117Totals 31262
Billings300 210 100 
Great Falls100 100 000 

E: Yon 2. DP: Billings 2, Great Falls 1. LOB: Billings 5, Great Falls 5. 2B: Cotton (7), Yang 2 (6), Willems (10), Gonzalez (1), Rivera (2), Mieses (9). 3B: Willems (2). HR: Free (2), Mieses (4). CS: Hopkins (1). SF: Yang, Rivera.

   IPHRERBBSO
Billings        
Medrano   442115
Aranguren (W,3-1)   320002
Byrd   200001
         
         
         
Great Falls      
Metzdorf (L,0-2)   343305
Roper   243331
Peralta   311113
Fernandez   100000
         
         

HBP: Abbott (by Byrd). T: 2:40. A: 936.

