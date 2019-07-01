Mustangs 9, Voyagers 7
|Great Falls
|Billings
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Quinteiro 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Cotton cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Maldonado ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Ruiz 3b
|5
|1
|3
|0
|Mendoza 1b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Willems 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Curbelo 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ozuna rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Mieses cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Yon dh
|5
|2
|3
|1
|Abbott dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Yang c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Simmons lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Hopkins lf
|3
|2
|1
|3
|Greene c
|4
|2
|3
|0
|Seminati 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Comas rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Amador ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Totals
|38
|7
|12
|7
|Totals
|38
|9
|17
|8
|Great Falls
|000
|001
|510
|—
|7
|Billings
|010
|421
|10x
|—
|9
E: Mendoza (1), Hopkins (2). DP: Great Falls 2. LOB: Great Falls 2. 2B: Quinteiro (1), Yon (3), Yang (2), Ruiz (6), Hopkins (2). HR: Mieses (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Great Falls
|Metzdorf (L,0-1)
|3
|8
|5
|5
|1
|3
|Herrera
|2
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Johnson
|2
|4
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Pawelczyk
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Billings
|Lodolo
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Conoropo (W,2-0)
|4.1
|7
|5
|5
|0
|5
|Nino
|0.2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Dunne
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|D'Andrea (S,1)
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
WP: D'Andrea. T: 2:27. A: 2,081.
