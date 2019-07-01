Mustangs 9, Voyagers 7

Great Falls    Billings    
 abrhbi abrhbi
Quinteiro 2b 5121Cotton cf 5010
Maldonado ss 5011Ruiz 3b 5130
Mendoza 1b 4022Willems 2b 4120
Curbelo 3b 4000Ozuna rf 5121
Mieses cf 4221Yon dh 5231
Abbott dh 4000Yang c 4121
Simmons lf 4110Hopkins lf 3213
Greene c 4230Seminati 1b 3011
Comas rf 4112Amador ss 4121
          
          
          
Totals 387127Totals 389178
Great Falls000 001 510 
Billings010 421 10x 

E: Mendoza (1), Hopkins (2). DP: Great Falls 2. LOB: Great Falls 2. 2B: Quinteiro (1), Yon (3), Yang (2), Ruiz (6), Hopkins (2). HR: Mieses (1). 

   IPHRERBBSO
Great Falls        
Metzdorf (L,0-1)   385513
Herrera   242211
Johnson   242112
Pawelczyk   110011
         
         
Billings      
Lodolo   210003
Conoropo (W,2-0)   4.175505
Nino   0.221100
Dunne   111102
D'Andrea (S,1)   110003
         

WP: D'Andrea. T: 2:27. A: 2,081.

