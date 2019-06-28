Osprey 5, Mustangs 2

Missoula    Billings     
 abrhbi abrhbi
Coursey 2b 3110Finol 3b 4000
Andueza c 4130Lloyd 1b 4122
Carranza rf 4111Cotton cf 4000
Brickhouse 1b 4000Ozuna rf 4000
Peguero ss 3220Willems 2b 4000
Canzone cf 4001Yon dh 4010
Garcia 3b 4011Case lf 3000
Martinez dh 4000Free c 3110
Lachance lf 3000Amador ss 3000
          
          
          
Totals 33583Totals 33242
Missoula000 400 001 
Billings000 020 000 

E: Garcia (2), Coursey (1), McGregor (1). DP: Billings 3. LOB: Missoula 3, Billings 4. 2B: Peguero (6), Garcia (4). HR: Lloyd (1).

   IPHRERBBSO
Missoula        
McGuff (W,1-1)   742203
Zorrilla    100000
Arroyo (S,2)   100003
         
         
         
Billings      
McGregor (L,0-2)   564312
Peguero   200002
D'Andrea   221113
         
         
         

WP: McGregor, D'Andrea. T: 2:16. A: 3,496.

