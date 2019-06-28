Osprey 5, Mustangs 2
|Missoula
|Billings
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Coursey 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Finol 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Andueza c
|4
|1
|3
|0
|Lloyd 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Carranza rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Cotton cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Brickhouse 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ozuna rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Peguero ss
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Willems 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Canzone cf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Yon dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Garcia 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Case lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Free c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Lachance lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Amador ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|33
|5
|8
|3
|Totals
|33
|2
|4
|2
|Missoula
|000
|400
|001
|—
|5
|Billings
|000
|020
|000
|—
|2
E: Garcia (2), Coursey (1), McGregor (1). DP: Billings 3. LOB: Missoula 3, Billings 4. 2B: Peguero (6), Garcia (4). HR: Lloyd (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Missoula
|McGuff (W,1-1)
|7
|4
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Zorrilla
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arroyo (S,2)
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Billings
|McGregor (L,0-2)
|5
|6
|4
|3
|1
|2
|Peguero
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|D'Andrea
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
WP: McGregor, D'Andrea. T: 2:16. A: 3,496.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.