Heart & Sole Run
Past 5K and 10K winners
Male winners followed by female winners
1980: Craig Hazen 5k, Ron Smith 10k; Mary Peet 5k, Kathy Kidd 10k
1981: David Gulbraa 5k, Harold St Goddard 10k; Chris Hoth 5k, Deb McLaughlin 10k
1982: Dave Coppock 5k, Dave Gulbraa 10k; Kelly Cole 5k, Chris Hoth 10k
1983: Dave Coppock 5k, Dave Gulbraa 10k; Shannon Burgess 5k, Deb Magilke 10k
1984: Peter Young 5k, Bruce Ross 10k; Paula Priest 5k, Deb Magilke 10k
1985: Clint Gerheart 5k, Dave Coppock 10k; Ann Woodward 5k, Deb Magilke 10k
1986: Colin Hanley 5k, Don Belcourt 10k; Kathleen Jimison 5k, Stacy Page 10k
1987: Jim Bailey 5k, Dave Coppock 10k; Cindy Reid 5k, Deb Magilke 10k
1988: Jim Bailey 5k, Dave Coppock 10k; Stephanie Redeau 5k, Deb Magilke 10k
1989: David Young 5k, Mike Layman 10k; Tammy Graham 5k, Chris Dorr 10k
1990: Ray Matteson 5k, Bill Brist 10k; Karen Sanford Gall 5k, Deb Magilke 10k
1991: Tony Banovich 5k, Dave Coppock 10k; Flora High Hawk 5k, Deb Magilke 10k
1992: Dave Coppock 5k, Tony Banovich 10k; Karen Sanford Gall 5k, Deb Magilke 10k
1993: Tony Banovich 5k, Dave Coppock 10k; Deb Magilke 5k, Karen Sanford Gall 10k
1994: Dave Coppock 5k, Dennis Deppmeier 10k; Renee Coppock 5k, Karen Sanford Gall 10k
1995: Troy Schulz 5k, Dave Coppock 10k; Karen Sanford Gall 5k, Malia Merriss 10k
1996: Tony Banovich 5k, Dave Coppock 10k; Karen Sanford Gall 5k, Kathy Wilkinson 10k
1997: Mark Bolt 5k, Carl Hanson 10k; Stephanie Kundra 5k, Christy Cormier 10k
1998: Tyler Sekavec 5k, Jason Ridgway 10k; Karen Sanford Gall 5k, Kathy Aragon 10k
1999: Tony Banovich 5k, Jason Ridgway 10k; Karen Sanford Gall 5k, Kathy Aragon 10k
2000: Roger Magalsky 5k, Dennis Newell Jr. 10k; Laura Swogger 5k, Karen Sanford Gall 10k
2001: James Holden 5k, Kelly Fulton 10k; Kathy Aragon 5k, Sylvia Fisher 10k
2002: Kelly Fulton 5k, Lewis Elliot 10k; Kathy Aragon 5k, Dani Salois-Shahan 10k
2003: Kelly Fulton 5k, Tony Banovich 10k; Dani Shahan 5k, Karen Sanford Gall 10k
2004: Matt Winter 5k, Zack Hunter 10k; Kathie Perrins 5k, Sylvia Fisher 10k
2005: Kelly Fulton 5k, Ian Cox 10k; Hope Smith 5k, Kathy Aragon 10k
2006: Joshua Schmitt 5k, Josh Dean 10k; Karen Sanford Gall 5k, Jen Reiter 10k
2007: Richard Romersa 5k, Alan King 10k; Sammy Twito 5k, Sarah Graves 10k
2008: Alan King 5k, Josh Dean 10k; Lauren Wright 5k, Sarah Graves 10k
2009 Alan King 5k, Kurt Newhall 10k; Amber Watson 5k, Sarah Graves 10k
2010: Alan King 5k, Richard Knowlton 10k; Sarah Graves 5k, Jen Reiter 10k
2011: Alan King 5k, Richard Knowlton 10k; Lisa Minnehan 5k, Jen Reiter 10k
2012: Brian Potter 5k, Noah Kiprono 10k; Lisa Minnehan 5k, Sarah Graves 10k
2013: John Ricardi 5k, Noah Kiprono 10k; Christina Aragon 5k, Chelsea Dana 10k
2014: Tyson Vanderby 5k, Robert Peterson 10k; Baylee Green 5k, Nicole Lair 10k
2015: Kiprotich Koech 5k, Robert Peterson 10k; Tiahna Vladic 5k, Jennifer Sloan 10k
2016: Levi Taylor 5k, Robert Peterson 10k; Tiahna Vladic 5k, Nicole Lair 10k
2017: Paul Sovik Siemens 5k, Tyus Mendoza 10k; Tiahna Vladic 5k, Makiko Yamashita Hunt 10k
2018: Dawson Larance 5k, Levi Taylor 10k; Mackenzie O'Dore 5k, Nicole Trottier 10k
