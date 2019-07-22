Pro rodeo

PRCA Shelby

All-around cowboy: (tie) Jade Gardner, tie-down roping and team roping, and Ty Hedrick, tie-down roping and team roping, $841 each.

Bareback riding: 1. Trevar McAllister, 78 points, $846; 2. Devan Reilly, 75, $635; 3. Chase Redfield, 74, $423; no other qualified rides.

Steer wrestling: 1. (tie) Jordan Holland and Timmy Sparing, 5.0 seconds, $691 each; 3. Jake Nelson, 7.0, $395; 4. Jaret Whitman, 7.1, $197.

Team roping: 1. (tie) Dustin Bird/Riley Wilson and Jade Gardner/Ty Hedrick, 6.8 seconds, $841 each; 3. Jack Graham/Sid Sporer, 6.9, $603; 4. Josh Boka/Hunter Karlson, 7.0, $444; 5. Nolan Conway/Shawn Bird, 9.0, $286; 6. Will Powell/Riley Bailey, 11.9, $159.

Saddle bronc riding: 1. (tie) JC DeSaveur and Keenan Reinhardt, 77 points, $823 each; 3. Alan Gobert, 76, $470; 4. Matt Halmes, 71, $235.

Tie-down roping: 1. Logan Hofer, 13.2 seconds, $733; 2. Kevin Peterson, 13.6, $550; 3. Dillon Hahnkamp, 14.3, $367; 4. Dawson Johnson, 15.1, $183.

Barrel racing: 1. Lindsay Kruse, 17.65 seconds, $835; 2. Gayleen Malone, 17.85, $726; 3. Shelby Gill, 17.87, $617; 4. Milee Dailey, 17.96, $508; 5. Emily Keefer, 18.02, $399; 6. Meghan Dellen, 18.06, $290; 7. Casey Wagner, 18.09, $181; 8. Charlene Aberg, 18.10, $73.

Bull riding: No qualified rides.

PRCA Stanford

All-around cowboy: (tie) Chad Johnson, tie-down roping and team roping, and Trevin Baumann, tie-down roping and steer wrestling, $806 each.

Bareback riding: 1. Trevar McAllister, 82 points, $530; 2. Blade Elliott, 79, $398; 3. Wyatt Maines, 78, $265; no other qualified rides.

Steer wrestling: 1. Will Stovall, 4.5 seconds, $921; 2. Newt Novich, 4.8, $691; 3. Will Powell, 5.0, $461; 4. Jaret Whitman, 5.2, $230.

Team roping: 1. Derick Fleming/Brett Fleming, 6.4 seconds, $954 each; 2. Jack Graham/Sid Sporer, 7.0, $790; 3. Shawn Bessette/Ike Folsom, 11.2, $625; 4. Clay Robertson/Caleb Guardipee, 11.5, $461; 5. (tie) Clayton Miller/Ross Wagner and Ian Austiguy/Chase Briggs IV, 11.6, $230 each.

Saddle bronc riding: 1. Taylen Nelson, 86 points, $635; 2. Andrew Evjene, 81.5, $477; 3. Houston Brown, 80, $318; 4. Alan Gobert, 73, $159.

Tie-down roping: 1. (tie) Trevin Baumann and Chad Johnson, 9.1 seconds, $806 each; 3. Al Koenig, 9.9, $461; 4. Bode Scott, 10.3, $230.

Barrel racing: 1. Heather Crowley, 17.52 seconds, $865; 2. Latisha Larsen, 17.62, $752; 3. Lindsay Kruse, 17.78, $639; 4. Shelby Gill, 17.79, $526; 5. (tie) Tia Murphy and Madison Wilkerson, 17.86, $357 each; 7. Keira Simonson, 17.87, $188; 8. Casey Wagner, 17.93, $75.

Bull riding: 1. Ky Hamilton, 85.5 points, $801; 2. Jayde Murphy, 78, $656; no other qualified rides. (all totals include ground money).

PRCA Wolf Point

All-around cowboy: Joe Schmidt, $2,435, tie-down roping and team roping.

Bareback riding: 1. Hunter Carter, 77 points, $1,480; 2. Mike Fred, 75, $1,121; 3. Mark Kreder, 73, $807; 4. (tie) Wyatt Maines and Wyatt Ortega, 70, $426 each; 6. Shawn Perkins, 66, $224.

Steer wrestling: First round: 1. Arlan Minue, 4.3 seconds, $1,117; 2. Shawn Downing, 5.0, $838; 3. (tie) Evan Entze and Joe Nelson, 5.3, $419 each. Second round: 1. Joe Nelson, 4.4 seconds, $1,117; 2. Jake Nelson, 4.6, $838; 3. (tie) Jaret Whitman and Bryant Mikkelson, 4.7, $419 each. Average: 1. Joe Nelson, 9.7 seconds on two head, $1,676; 2. Tyler Schau, 11.1, $1,257; 3. Riley Reiss, 12.4, $838; 4. Brady Boyce, 15.2, $419.

Team roping: First round: 1. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 4.2 seconds, $1,270 each; 2. Cameron Irwin/Rory Brown, 5.5, $1,051; 3. Jake Cooper/Caleb Anderson, 5.7, $832; 4. Turner Harris/Ross Carson, 5.8, $613; 5. (tie) Cody Tew/Jerren Johnson and Kelsey Parchman/Matt Kasner, 5.9, $306 each. Second round: 1. Delon Parker/Ryan Zurcher, 4.6 seconds, $1,270 each; 2. Derick Fleming/Brett Fleming, 5.2, $1,051; 3. Wyatt Bice/Parker Murnion, 5.7, $832; 4. (tie) Kade Smith/Cash Hetzel and Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 6.2, $503 each; 6. (tie) Cody Tew/Jerren Johnson and Scott White/Riley Wakefield, 6.4, $109 each. Average: 1. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 10.4 seconds on two head, $1,904 each; 2. Delon Parker/Ryan Zurcher, 12.2, $1,576; 3. (tie) Derick Fleming/Brett Fleming and Cody Tew/Jerren Johnson, 12.3, $1,083 each; 5. Kelsey Parchman/Matt Kasner, 12.5, $591; 6. Turner Harris/Ross Carson, 12.6, $328.

Saddle bronc riding: 1. Chase Brooks, 83 points, $1,827; 2. Jesse Kruse, 82, $1,384; 3. Jeremy Meeks, 80, $997; 4. Houston Brown, 79, $664; 5. Kash Deal, 76, $388; 6. (tie) Lane Schuelke and Dawson Jandreau, 73, $138 each.

Tie-down roping: First round: 1. Shay Keller, 9.8 seconds, $1,053; 2. Jon Peek, 10.1, $790; 3. Joe Schmidt, 10.2, $526; 4. Trey Young, 10.7, $263. Second round: 1. Myles Kenzy, 9.3 seconds, $1,053; 2. Trey Young, 9.4, $790; 3. Joe Schmidt, 9.9, $526; 4. Matt Peters, 10.0, $263. Average: 1. (tie) Trey Young and Joe Schmidt, 20.1 seconds on two head, $1,382 each; 3. Myles Kenzy, 21.5, $790; 4. Matt Peters, 21.9, $395.

Barrel racing: 1. Nikki Hansen, 16.28 seconds, $1,944; 2. Jackie Schau, 16.35, $1,667; 3. Hali Gjermundson, 16.46, $1,389; 4. Kristi Steffes, 16.61, $1,204; 5. Kassie Meyer, 16.80, $926; 6. Bobbi Grann, 16.81, $741; 7. Teresa Wolff, 16.82, $556; 8. Bailee Murnion, 17.08, $370; 9. Wanda Brown, 17.12, $278; 10. Tia Murphy, 17.13, $185.

Bull riding: 1. Connor Murnion, 88 points, $1,955; 2. Luke Gee, 83.5, $1,520; 3. Wylee Hurst, 82, $1,140; 4. Coleman Entze, 65, $815; no other qualified rides. (all totals include ground money).

