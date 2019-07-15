Rockies 12, Mustangs 1

Billings    Grand Junction    
 abrhbi abrhbi
Cotton cf 3010Carreras 3b 5011
Hopkins lf 4010Yalowitz cf 5322
Ruiz 3b 4000Koss ss 3210
Ozuna rf 4100Simpson lf 5222
Yon dh 3000George c 4122
Seminati 1b 4000Cabrera rf 5111
Willems 2b 4020Taylor 1b 4121
Free c 4021Berberet dh 2011
Reyes ss 4000Pena dh 2110
     Brown 2b 3100
          
          
Totals 34161Totals 38121310
Billings0000000011
Grand Junction43013010x12

E: Reyes (1), Willems 2 (3), Koss (1), Hollowell (1). LOB: Billings Billings 8, Grand Junction 12. 2B: Willems (7), George (2), Pena (4), Taylor (4). 3B: Simpson (3). HR: Yalowitz (2). SB: Yalowitz (4). CS: Cotton (5), Brown (1), Carreras (5).

   IPHRERBBSO
Billings        
McGregor (L,0-4)   287311
Schneider   224331
Nino   221023
McDonald   110011
Martinez   100012
         
Grand Junction      
Olivarez (W,2-1)   530017
Calvo   220004
Mejia   100000
Hollowell   111010
         
         

HBP: Berberet (by Schneider), Carreras (by Nino). WP: McGregor, Schneider, Nino 2, Olivarez, Calvo. T: 3;11. A: 1,506.

