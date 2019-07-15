Rockies 12, Mustangs 1
|Billings
|Grand Junction
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Cotton cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Carreras 3b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Hopkins lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Yalowitz cf
|5
|3
|2
|2
|Ruiz 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Koss ss
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Ozuna rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Simpson lf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|Yon dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|George c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Seminati 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cabrera rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Willems 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Taylor 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Free c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Berberet dh
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Reyes ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pena dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Brown 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|1
|6
|1
|Totals
|38
|12
|13
|10
|Billings
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
|Grand Junction
|430
|130
|10x
|—
|12
E: Reyes (1), Willems 2 (3), Koss (1), Hollowell (1). LOB: Billings Billings 8, Grand Junction 12. 2B: Willems (7), George (2), Pena (4), Taylor (4). 3B: Simpson (3). HR: Yalowitz (2). SB: Yalowitz (4). CS: Cotton (5), Brown (1), Carreras (5).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Billings
|McGregor (L,0-4)
|2
|8
|7
|3
|1
|1
|Schneider
|2
|2
|4
|3
|3
|1
|Nino
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|3
|McDonald
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Martinez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Grand Junction
|Olivarez (W,2-1)
|5
|3
|0
|0
|1
|7
|Calvo
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Mejia
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hollowell
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
HBP: Berberet (by Schneider), Carreras (by Nino). WP: McGregor, Schneider, Nino 2, Olivarez, Calvo. T: 3;11. A: 1,506.
