Rockies 9, Mustangs 4

(Wednesday)

Billings    Grand Junction    
 abrhbi abrhbi
Scantlin rf 5120Carreras ss 5230
Hopkins cf 5000Navarro 2b 4221
Free dh 4241Koss 3b 4101
Yang c 4130Simpson c 5345
Willems 2b 5012Isaacs cf 5141
Seminati 1b 4000Yalowitz cf 0000
Case lf 3001Pena lf 4011
McAfee 3b 3000Cabrera rf 4010
Reyes ss 4010Taylor dh 3010
     Berberet 1b 3000
      0000
      0000
Totals 374114Totals 379169
Billings000 001 102 
Grand Junction100 052 01x 

E: McAfee (4), Berberet (5). DP: Billings 1, Grand Junction 1. LOB: Billings 11, Grand Junction 9. 2B: Free (2), Scantlin 2 (5), Navarro (5), Pena (5), Taylor (5). 3B: Simpson (4), Isaacs (1). HR: Simpson 2 (7). SB: Navarro (5).  S: Pena.

   IPHRERBBSO
Billings        
Lodolo (L,0-1)   2.231105
Conoropo   1.165520
Cachutt   252201
Nino   100001
Peguero   121102
         
Grand Junction      
Amarista (W,2-2)   5.151121
Hatcher (S,1)   3.263314
         
         
         
         

HBP: Yang (by Amarista), McAfee (by Hatcher), Navarro (by Cachutt), Berberet (by Nino). WP: Conoropo, Nino. T: 2:54. A: 1,905.

