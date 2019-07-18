Rockies 9, Mustangs 4
(Wednesday)
|Billings
|Grand Junction
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Scantlin rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Carreras ss
|5
|2
|3
|0
|Hopkins cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Navarro 2b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Free dh
|4
|2
|4
|1
|Koss 3b
|4
|1
|0
|1
|Yang c
|4
|1
|3
|0
|Simpson c
|5
|3
|4
|5
|Willems 2b
|5
|0
|1
|2
|Isaacs cf
|5
|1
|4
|1
|Seminati 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Yalowitz cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Case lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Pena lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|McAfee 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cabrera rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Reyes ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Taylor dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Berberet 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|37
|4
|11
|4
|Totals
|37
|9
|16
|9
|Billings
|000
|001
|102
|—
|4
|Grand Junction
|100
|052
|01x
|—
|9
E: McAfee (4), Berberet (5). DP: Billings 1, Grand Junction 1. LOB: Billings 11, Grand Junction 9. 2B: Free (2), Scantlin 2 (5), Navarro (5), Pena (5), Taylor (5). 3B: Simpson (4), Isaacs (1). HR: Simpson 2 (7). SB: Navarro (5). S: Pena.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Billings
|Lodolo (L,0-1)
|2.2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Conoropo
|1.1
|6
|5
|5
|2
|0
|Cachutt
|2
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Nino
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Peguero
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Grand Junction
|Amarista (W,2-2)
|5.1
|5
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Hatcher (S,1)
|3.2
|6
|3
|3
|1
|4
HBP: Yang (by Amarista), McAfee (by Hatcher), Navarro (by Cachutt), Berberet (by Nino). WP: Conoropo, Nino. T: 2:54. A: 1,905.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.