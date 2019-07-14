Vibe 4, Mustangs 0
(Saturday)
|Billings
|Rocky Mountain
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Cotton cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Martinez 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ruiz 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Pinero ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Lloyd 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bello cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Ozuna rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Torres 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Yon dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Williams lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Yang c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Sibrian c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Willems 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Wilson rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Case lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Egnatuk dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|McAfee ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Avila 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|32
|0
|7
|0
|Totals
|31
|4
|8
|3
|Billings
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Rocky Mountain
|001
|200
|10x
|—
|4
E: Williams (1). DP: Rocky Mountain 2. LOB: Billings 8, Rocky Mountain 6. 2B: Bello (6), Wilson (4), Pinero 2 (12), Avila (1). 3B: Case (4). HR: Williams (1). SB: Egnatuk 2 (4), Avila (1), Bello (4). SF: Torres.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Billings
|Medrano (L,1-1)
|3.2
|4
|3
|2
|1
|4
|McDonald
|1.1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Koch
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Gonzalez
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Peguero
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Rocky Mountain
|Bennett
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Schanuel (W,2-1)
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Rodriguez
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Floyd
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP: Yang (by Schanuel). WP: Medrano 2. PB: Yang 2. T: 2:31 (:29 delay). A: 6,518.
