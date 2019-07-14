Vibe 4, Mustangs 0

(Saturday)

Billings    Rocky Mountain    
 abrhbi abrhbi
Cotton cf 4000Martinez 1b 4000
Ruiz 3b 4010Pinero ss 4021
Lloyd 1b 4010Bello cf 4120
Ozuna rf 4010Torres 3b 3001
Yon dh 4000Williams lf 4111
Yang c 3010Sibrian c 3000
Willems 2b 4010Wilson rf 3010
Case lf 3010Egnatuk dh 3110
McAfee ss 3010Avila 2b3110
          
          
          
Totals 32070Totals31483
Billings000 000 000 
Rocky Mountain001 200 10x 

E: Williams (1). DP: Rocky Mountain 2. LOB: Billings 8, Rocky Mountain 6. 2B: Bello (6), Wilson (4), Pinero 2 (12), Avila (1). 3B: Case (4). HR: Williams (1). SB: Egnatuk 2 (4), Avila (1), Bello (4). SF: Torres.

   IPHRERBBSO
Billings        
Medrano (L,1-1)   3.243214
McDonald   1.120001
Koch   100011
Gonzalez   121101
Peguero   100002
         
Rocky Mountain      
Bennett   230013
Schanuel (W,2-1)   320013
Rodriguez   310004
Floyd   110002
         
         

HBP: Yang (by Schanuel). WP: Medrano 2. PB: Yang 2. T: 2:31 (:29 delay). A: 6,518.

Tags

Load comments