Voyagers 11, Mustangs 5

(Wednesday)

Great Falls    Billings    
 abrhbi abrhbi
Weaver cf 3231Scantlin dh 4110
Maldonado ss 5210McAfee 2b 4231
Mieses rf 4023Ruiz 3b 4000
H Mendoza 1b 3123Ozuna rf 3113
Delgado 3b 5010Cotton cf 3010
Greene c 4110Case lf 4000
Comas lf 4100Amador ss 4110
Abbott dh 5233Boselli 1b 4021
Quinteiro 2b 5230Va Martinez c 2000
          
          
          
Totals 38111610Totals 32595
Great Falls220 120 022 11 
Billings200 120 000 

E: Great Falls 1(Thompson 1), Billings 2 (Ozuna 2). DP: Great Falls 1, Billings 1. LOB: Great Falls 9, Billings 4. 2B: Abbott (2), McAfee (1), Boselli (1). 3B: Weaver (1). HR: Mendoza (2), Abbott (1), Ozuna (2). SB: Amador (2). CS: Weaver (1), Maldonado (1), Cotton (1). SF: Ozuna.

   IPHRERBBSO
Great Falls        
Thompson   4.275524
Pineda (W,1-0)   1.100000
Maynard (S,1)   320000
         
         
         
Billings      
Carreno (L,0-2)   3.195514
Gonzalez   212243
Peguero   232214
Cachutt   1.232210
         
         

HBP: Weaver (by Carreno), Comas (by Gonzalez), Va. Martinez (by Maynard). WP: Thompson. T: 3:13. A: 1,873.

