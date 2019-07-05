Voyagers 6, Mustangs 3

Cotton cf 4120Weaver cf 4031
Willms 2b 4110Mldndo 2b 4000
Lloyd 1b 3000Crbelo 3b 4110
Ozuna dh 4012Mndza 1b 4120
Free c 4000Mieses rf 4011
Smnti 3b 4121Dlgdo ss 4120
Case lf 4010Abbtt dh 4112
McAfee ss 3000Snchz c 4000
Scntln rf 3000Comas lf 3222
          
Totals 33373Totals 356126
Billings200 000 001 
Great Falls000 114 00x 

E: Willems (1). DP: Billings 2. LOB: Billings 4, Great Falls 5. 2B: Seminati (2), Cotton (4), Delgado (4), Curbelo (2). HR: Seminati (3), Comas (1). SB: Weaver (1). CS: Weaver (3). 

   IPHRERBBSO
Billings        
McGregor (L,0-3)   5.183308
McDonald   1.143302
Stevenson   1.100003
         
Great Falls      
Morgan  562214
Herrera (W,1-1)   200002
Johnson   211104
         

WP: McGregor, Herrera. T: 2:27. A: 2,941.

