Voyagers 3, Mustangs 2
|Billings
|Great Falls
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Hopkins cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Maldonado 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ruiz 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Curbelo 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lloyd rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rivera 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Yon dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|H Mendoza 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Willems 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Delgado ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Seminati 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mieses rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Case lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Abbott dh
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Va Martinez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Weaver cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|McAfee ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Goldfarb c
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Simmons lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Totals
|31
|2
|4
|0
|Totals
|30
|3
|8
|2
|Billings
|001
|001
|000
|—
|2
|Great Falls
|000
|010
|20x
|—
|3
E: Fernandez (1). DP: Billings 1, Great Falls 1. LOB: Billings 3, Great Falls 5. HR: Abbott (2). SB: Hopkins (3), Weaver (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Billings
|Carreno
|4.1
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Dunne
|1.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Cachutt (L,0-1)
|0.2
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Nino
|0.1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Schneider
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Great Falls
|Solesky
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Roper
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Fernandez (W,2-0)
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Pawelczyk (S,1)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP: Dunne, Cachutt, Nino, Schneider, Solesky, Fernandez. T: 2:37. A: 1,017.
