Voyagers 3, Mustangs 2

Billings    Great Falls    
 abrhbi abrhbi
Hopkins cf 4120Maldonado 2b 4000
Ruiz 3b 4000Curbelo 3b 3000
Lloyd rf 3000Rivera 3b 1010
Yon dh 4000H Mendoza 1b 4000
Willems 2b 4000Delgado ss 4020
Seminati 1b 3000Mieses rf 4000
Case lf 3110Abbott dh 3221
Va Martinez c 3010Weaver cf 3010
McAfee ss 3000Goldfarb c 1110
     Simmons lf 3011
          
          
Totals 31240Totals 30382
Billings001 001 000 
Great Falls000 010 20x 

E: Fernandez (1). DP: Billings 1, Great Falls 1. LOB: Billings 3, Great Falls 5. HR: Abbott (2). SB: Hopkins (3), Weaver (2).

   IPHRERBBSO
Billings        
Carreno   4.141111
Dunne   1.210002
Cachutt (L,0-1)   0.212211
Nino   0.110000
Schneider   110003
         
Great Falls      
Solesky   321105
Roper   200014
Fernandez (W,2-0)   211003
Pawelczyk (S,1)   210001
         
         

WP: Dunne, Cachutt, Nino, Schneider, Solesky, Fernandez. T: 2:37. A: 1,017.

