Wrestling
Osos Summer Wrestling Camp
The Osos Summer Wrestling Camp is July 26-29 at Billings West.
Check in for grades 4-12 is July 26 from 4-5 p.m. and check in for grades K-3 is July 27 from 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m.
The fee is $140 for those in grades 4-12. The fee for campers needing housing is $170. The fee for grades K-3 is $100.
Camp clinicians are University of Wisconsin assistant Matt McDonough, head coach of the Hawkeye Wrestling Club Mark Perry, and world silver medalist Thomas Gilman. Camp counselors are Evan Wick, a two-time All-American at Wisconsin, and Wisconsin All-American heavyweight Trent Hilger.
For information, contact Billings West wrestling coach Jeremy Hernandez at hernandezj@billingsschools.org or 406-794-6584.
Big Sky State Games
Open Water Swimming
The Big Sky State Games Open Water Swimming deadline registration is Friday. Open water swimming will take place at Lake Elmo State Park. The even is slated for Saturday, June 29. For information, visit www.bigskygames.org or call 406-254-7426.
Golf
"Tee It Up For Kids" Golf Tournament
Registration is open for the "Tee It Up For Kids" golf tournament. The event takes place on Friday, September 6 at Yellowstone. For information, contact Karrie Owen at 406-294-4511 or Kowen@bgcyellowstone.org.
Hole-In-One
Curtis Schulte aced the 155 yard, No. 7 hole Wednesday at Stillwater using a 7-iron. Witnesses included Jared and Amy Brown.
Hilands
Yellowstone County Juniors
Monday tee times
Boys 16-17
7 a.m.: Jace Kirschman, Will Tipton, Landon Gradwohl, Caleb Meyers
Girls 15-17
7:08: Sami Benson, Meilyn Armstrong, Keli Hodges
7:16: Isabella Johnson, Bryn Turnquist, McKenzie Bender
Boys 14
7:40: Cade Wagner, Casey Wilson, Burke Mastel, Riley Gause
7:48: Jordan Nielsen, Holly Meyers, Shelbi Costin
7:56: Lauren Mayala, Annika Brocklebank, Alivia Webinger
Boys 13
8:04: Dylan Eames, Payton O'Neil, Haydn Hauge
8:12: Trayson Hart, Connor Droogsma, Elias Vesbach
8:20: Levi Jensen, Collin Dunn, Shane Stordahl, Mike Courts
Boys 12
8:28: Rocco Stordahl, Mason Templet, Josh Sears
8:36: Jackson Stiles, Eli Stenberg, William Conat
8:44: Logan Connolly, Trey Templet, Samuel Tschacher, Howie Martin
Boys 11
8:52: Brek Strobal, Colton Bush, Griffin Weisenberger
9:00: Brock Johnson, Jackson Eckley, Caleb Fornshell, Tim Lein
Boys/Girls 8-10 Combined
9:10: Paige Loberg, Rayvin Stensrud, Tatum Bush, Cord Logan
9:20: Tristin Baker, Colin Jensen, Silas Wyckoff, Grady Martin
9:30: Avery Hunter, Jack Nielsen, Tighe Stiles, Matthew Ramshaw
Thursday Men's Day: Flags- 1/10 Mark Model, 3/12 Troy Bruce, 5/14 Jim Ragain, 8/17 Jim Walker
Yegen (hosting Laurel and Lake Hills Seniors)
116 Richard Stiener/Bill Bernard/Butch Clapper/Bob Gilbertson; 118 Card Play Off - Mark Hansen/Rod Fink/Greg Szudera/Sandy MacDonald; 118 John Steele/Quentin Gilham/Ralph Snodgrass/Howard Sumner; 118 David Reda/Rick Lenhardt/Mike Jennings
Flags: 1 Leroy Morse, 5 Lane Snyder, 9 Roy Schmidt, 10 Bob Weeks, 16 John Schafer, 18 David Reda
Par 3
Max Erickson/Mark Astle/Andy Zahn/Ron Carstens 105; Kelly Sanders/Jerry Rivinus/Bart Rice/Bob Gaughen 110; (Tie) Roger Ditto/Keith Wilson/Roy Thompson/Dave Swanson 111; Daryl Stricker/Mel Raatz/Keith Buxbaum/Tom Fox 111.
Flags: 2 Mike Nicholes, 8 Jesse Mota, 11 Tom Fox, 16 Jim Norris
Autocross
Sports Car Club of America
The Yellowstone Region SCCA event is June 29 and 30 at the MetraPark upper parking lot.
Registration is from 7:30-8:30 a.m. Cars will start running at approximately 9:30 a.m.
