Wrestling
Shepherd Wrestling Camp
Shepherd High School is hosting a wrestling camp for grades 2-12 June 28-30. The camp will run from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. and 1 p.m.-3 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 9 a.m.-11 a.m. on Sunday.
The registration fee is $120. Brandon Weber, Matt Weber and Luke Weber of Forsyth are the clinicians.
For information, contact Shepherd wrestling coach Brian Reichenbach at reichenbachb@billingsschools.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.