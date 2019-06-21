Wrestling

Shepherd Wrestling Camp

Shepherd High School is hosting a wrestling camp for grades 2-12 June 28-30. The camp will run from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. and 1 p.m.-3 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 9 a.m.-11 a.m. on Sunday.

The registration fee is $120. Brandon Weber, Matt Weber and Luke Weber of Forsyth are the clinicians.

For information, contact Shepherd wrestling coach Brian Reichenbach at reichenbachb@billingsschools.org.

