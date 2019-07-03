Your sports
Golf
Hole in one
Jack Tuell on Wednesday aced the No. 12 hole at Pryor Creek from 125 yards using a 9-wood. Witnesses: Jay Bell and Terry Rudio.
Lake Hills
Flight A
Gross: Ron Burke.
Net: Milt Strong, Gary Ugrin, Todd Koepp; Ralph Blee.
Flight B
Gross: Mike Sullivan.
Net: Dale Nagel, Jim Keeling; Gary Doll; Bob Holloway, Si Simonsen.
Flight C
Gross: Tony Nave.
Net: Mike Zabrocki, Jake Ketterling, Pat Petrino, Pat Joyce.
Flight D
Gross: Bill Benjamin.
Net: Howard Sumner; Paul Mock; Larry Brensdal.
Flags: 1 Dale Nagel, 2 Tom Willis, 7 Todd Koepp, 9 Milt Strong.
Yellowstone
Seniors
Low net: Tom King 75, Frank Richter 75.
Ladies
Field shots
Flight 1: Karen Stensrud 52.5, Rene Freitag 53.
Flight 2: Mary Halstvedt 51.5, Susie Kemmis 52.
Flight 3: Pier Brewer 53.
Flags: 1 Traci Hirsch, 4 Linda Baugh, 7 Rene Freitag, 11 Karen Stensrud, 14 Rene Frietag, 18 Traci Hirsch.
Yegen
Scramble: Terry Ackerman-Pete Conway-Neal Nash 65, Jim Doll-Charlie Peaton-Chuck Willkom-Dennis Zimdars 66, Joe White-Bill Johnson-Dave Pope-Michael Jennings 67, David Reda-David Armstrong-Frank Wittenberg 67, Ken Lanning-Bill Pederson-Raymond Shrader-Ken Luddusaw 67.
Flags: 1 John Diekhans, 6 Earl May, 7 Gary Lefore, 8 Craig Adams, 10 Charlie Peaton, 14 Bob Weeks, 16 John Diekhans, 18 Jim St. John.
Laurel
Seniors
Waltz time: James Fust-Dick McQueen-Joe Mironack-Mike Reiter 124, Pat O’Connor-Jim Wagner-Bill Lindberg-Denny Marek 125.
Par 3
Ladies
Gross: Bev Butorac-Lisa Forsberg 144, Judy Hugelen-Penny Sipes 146, Lynn Redman-Donna Timmerman 164.
Net: Cindy Prigg-Joyce Norris 102, Ginny Simpson-Vicki Bell 106, Jean Becker-Linda Crowell 106, Nikki Rogers-Alicia Lee 106, Corrine Grimm-Peg Schottlaender 106, Carolyn Collis-Margaret Solheim 108, Billie Krenzler-Jane Swanson 108.
6:00 league
9-hole scramble: Tylor Carlson-Tim Strong-Nate Frank-J.D. Aldinger 24, T.J. Fox-Paul Knutson-Misa Vasquez-Wade Schwindt 25.
Flags: 1 T.J. Fox, 2 Scott Strong, 3 Tylor Carlson, 4 Graham Nicholas, 5 J.D. Aldinger, 6 Scott Strong, 7 Jeylynn Grinsteiner, 8 Wade Schwindt, 9 Paul Knutson.
Hilands
Seniors
Shamble: John Tripp-Mike Hansen-Art Geiger-Jerry Hanson 61, Dave Rye-Jake Korell-C.W. Lo-Dwight Mackay 64, Dan Dernbach-Dale Owen-David Prewitt 65.
