Hole in one

Jack Tuell on Wednesday aced the No. 12 hole at Pryor Creek from 125 yards using a 9-wood. Witnesses: Jay Bell and Terry Rudio.

Lake Hills

Flight A

Gross: Ron Burke.

Net: Milt Strong, Gary Ugrin, Todd Koepp; Ralph Blee.

Flight B

Gross: Mike Sullivan.

Net: Dale Nagel, Jim Keeling; Gary Doll; Bob Holloway, Si Simonsen.

Flight C

Gross: Tony Nave.

Net: Mike Zabrocki, Jake Ketterling, Pat Petrino, Pat Joyce.

Flight D

Gross: Bill Benjamin.

Net: Howard Sumner; Paul Mock; Larry Brensdal.

Flags: 1 Dale Nagel, 2 Tom Willis, 7 Todd Koepp, 9 Milt Strong.

Yellowstone

Seniors

Low net: Tom King 75, Frank Richter 75.

Ladies

Field shots

Flight 1: Karen Stensrud 52.5, Rene Freitag 53.

Flight 2: Mary Halstvedt 51.5, Susie Kemmis 52.

Flight 3: Pier Brewer 53.

Flags: 1 Traci Hirsch, 4 Linda Baugh, 7 Rene Freitag, 11 Karen Stensrud, 14 Rene Frietag, 18 Traci Hirsch.

Yegen

Scramble: Terry Ackerman-Pete Conway-Neal Nash 65, Jim Doll-Charlie Peaton-Chuck Willkom-Dennis Zimdars 66, Joe White-Bill Johnson-Dave Pope-Michael Jennings 67, David Reda-David Armstrong-Frank Wittenberg 67, Ken Lanning-Bill Pederson-Raymond Shrader-Ken Luddusaw 67.

Flags: 1 John Diekhans, 6 Earl May, 7 Gary Lefore, 8 Craig Adams, 10 Charlie Peaton, 14 Bob Weeks, 16 John Diekhans, 18 Jim St. John.

Laurel

Seniors

Waltz time: James Fust-Dick McQueen-Joe Mironack-Mike Reiter 124, Pat O’Connor-Jim Wagner-Bill Lindberg-Denny Marek 125.

Par 3

Ladies

Gross: Bev Butorac-Lisa Forsberg 144, Judy Hugelen-Penny Sipes 146, Lynn Redman-Donna Timmerman 164.

Net: Cindy Prigg-Joyce Norris 102, Ginny Simpson-Vicki Bell 106, Jean Becker-Linda Crowell 106, Nikki Rogers-Alicia Lee 106, Corrine Grimm-Peg Schottlaender 106, Carolyn Collis-Margaret Solheim 108, Billie Krenzler-Jane Swanson 108.

6:00 league

9-hole scramble: Tylor Carlson-Tim Strong-Nate Frank-J.D. Aldinger 24, T.J. Fox-Paul Knutson-Misa Vasquez-Wade Schwindt 25.

Flags: 1 T.J. Fox, 2 Scott Strong, 3 Tylor Carlson, 4 Graham Nicholas, 5 J.D. Aldinger, 6 Scott Strong, 7 Jeylynn Grinsteiner, 8 Wade Schwindt, 9 Paul Knutson.

Hilands

Seniors

Shamble: John Tripp-Mike Hansen-Art Geiger-Jerry Hanson 61, Dave Rye-Jake Korell-C.W. Lo-Dwight Mackay 64, Dan Dernbach-Dale Owen-David Prewitt 65.

