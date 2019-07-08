Wrestling
Billings Central Camp
Billings Central is hosting a K-8 wrestling camp on Thursday and Friday at the Nelles Activities Center from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The cost is $25.
Golf
Hole-In-One
Damian Beartusk aced the 125-yard No. 10 hole at Par 3 Sunday with a pitching wedge. Witnesses: Scott Sanders and Austin Stauduhar.
Pryor Creek
J.W. Skins Game
H. Bradbury/J. Arney, 6 skins; W. Hocevar/D. May, 2 skins; J. Cayco/M Loftstrom, 10 skins.
Yegen
Monday Seniors
Hi/Low Hack or Pro
Front 9: Ken Lanning/Craig Adams/Tom Dilts/Dennis Zimdars 68; Greg Branstetter/Gerald Yager/Greg Smith/Rick Lenhardt 70; Dick Phillips/Rod Blain/Gary Sherman 71; Don Pett/John Johnson/Eugene Tuka/Samuel Young 73.
Back 9: Charles Peaton/Bill Turnquist/Dennis McKnire 64; David Reda/Ron Syens/Chuck Willkom/Sam Deckert 66; Tom Eldredge/Bill Comstrock/Dave Bofto/Bob Gilbertson 69; Gary Good/Bill Twilling/Ralph Snodgrass/Jim Rostron 70.
Flags: Wayne Everson, Weldon Amundsen, Gary Sherman, Clark Swan, Lyle Gabrian, Bob Skates, Rick Lenhardt and Dennis McKnire.
Big Sky State Games
The Big Sky State Games kicks off summer events this weekend.
Following is the schedule for the weekend: Biathlon, Sunday, July 14, Crosscut Mountain Sports Center, 16621 Bridger Canyon Road, Bozeman; Billiards, Saturday, July 13, Adult- Eagles Lodge, 526 Laurie Lane, Youth- Boys and Girls Club- 505 Orchard Lane, Billings, onsite registration available; Equestrian, Jumping and Dressage, Saturday and Sunday, July 13-14, White Aspen Ranch, 481 S 56th St. West. Billings, onsite registration available; Swimming, Friday- Sunday, July 12-14, Last Chance Splash Waterpark, 1203 Last Chance Gulch, Helena; Junior Golf, Monday, July 15, Lake Hills, 1930 Clubhouse Way, Billings.
Many other sports remain open for entry. For information, visit bigskygames.org.
Autocross
Yellowstone Region SCCA
The Yellowstone Region Sports Car Club of America has five local events remaining on its 2019 Solo/Autocross schedule. The next event is July 13-14 at the Al Bedoo Shrine in Billings. Check the websites www.swmtscca.org or www.mtscca.com for details and last-minute schedule changes. Other Billings events include Aug. 3-4 at Al Bedoo Shrine, Aug. 24-25 at the Yellowstone Drag Strip, Sept. 15 at the Archie Cochrane Ford Challenge at the MetraPark upper parking lot and Sept. 28-29 at the Yellowstone Drag Strip.
