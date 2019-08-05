Softball
MSU Billings Fall Elite Prospect Camp
The Montana State University Billings softball program will host the fall elite prospect camp Sept. 7-8 at Avitus Group Stadium and registration is now open. The camp will be a chance for prospective student-athletes to visit and tour campus while showcasing their skills.
The first day the athletes will be taken on a campus tour with skills testing, lunch, drills, and games. The second day of camp will include games and a Q & A with coaches and current MSUB softball players. The camp is limited to 50 high school athletes.
The fee is $150 per person. The fee doesn't include transportation, rooming, or lunch. Lunch on campus on day one of camp is at Rimrock Dining and costs $10 per person. This camp offers to help high school level softball players who are interested in pursuing a collegiate softball career and want to become more immersed in the college experience.
MSUB softball head coach Lisa McKinney and her staff will lead the camp.
Players are asked to bring indoor tennis shoes, cleats, a glove, a bat, a helmet, and a water bottle. To register, visit https://www.msubsoftball.com/fall-prospect-camp.cfm .
