Golf
Lake Hills
Ladies league
Low putts: Cheryl Brown 14, Alicia Lee 17, Pat Pitt 18, Carolyn Collis 18, Holly Balstad 18.
Yegen
Monday Seniors
Red/White/Blue
Front 9: John Steele/Tom Greenwood/Chuck Willkom/Ken Peterson 60; Richard Steiner/Dave Hilde/Harry Beauman/Dan Martin 61; Dean Wright/Wade Freiboth/Greg Szudera/Leroy Morse 61.
Back 9: Dennis Osborne/Wes Stahl/Chun Wong/Bob Peterson 58; Jim Doll/Jack Gauer/John Fekerty/Ed Helgeson 60; Brian Gouldsberry/Mike Swope/Raymond Shrader/Bob Gilbertson 60; David Reda/Craig Adams/Harvey Tripple/Bob Ille 60.
Flags: Sam Deckert, Ron Bailey, Richard Steiner, Craig Adams, Steiner, Samuel Young, Ralph Snyder, Rico Brennan.
Red Lodge
Yellowstone County Senior Interclub
Two Net Best Balls
Top teams: Dale Mack/Doug Johnson/Mike Joyce/Lyle Gabrian 122; Bruce Hamm/Howard Young/Mike King/Jim Keeling 125 (won scorecard playoff); Mike Taylor/Gary Ugrin/Kevin Brewer/Wally Sims 125; Bill Laurent/Max Eric kson/Chuck Morgan/John Witner 126.
Low gross individual: Jim Buller 79, Howard Young 83 (won scorecard playoff).
Low net individual: Kevin Brewer 66 (won scorecard playoff), Tom Kelly 66, Max Erickson 67, Jim Ouren 68.
Cottonwood Hills/Bozeman
Yellowstone Chapter PGA Pro-Am
Pros: Jeff Allen 72, Renzi Lee 73, Ted Babcock 73, Woody Spainhower 74, Scott Pekovich 74.
Pro Am Team: Mark Houser/Mark Luce/Lance Edwards/Bruce Tollefson/Joey Lovell 195; Spencer Williams/Ben Kaul/Ron Alles/Shawn Smith/Justin Walsh 199; Tim Moore/Joey Moore/J.R. Small/Blake Loberg/Riley Kaercher 199; Renzi Lee/Alex Hilario/John Lafko/Keith Borst/Cobey Theade 201; Bruce Little/Fred Jones/Brian Thomas/Dirk Thompson/Craig Harpe 202.
Amateur sweeps
Flight 1: Gross, Joey Moore 67, HoTae Kim 71, Joey Lovell 73. Net, Craig Harpe 66, Spencer Williams 69, Paul Uithoven 70.
Flight 2: Gross, Fred Schweitzer 75, Mark Luce 76, Lance Edwards 77. Net, Justin Walsh 67, Bruce little 69, Brian Thomas 70, Kyle Olsen 70.
Flight 3: Gross, Kelly McLean 78, Dan Ritter 83, Lee Pelletier 84. Net, John Lafko 67, Jacob Hagenbuch 71, Cobey Theade 72.
Flight 4: Gross, Doug Solberg 84, Jon Kamps 91, Jason Werholz 91. Net, John Shampeny 72, Cathy Spano 73, Val Griffith 76.
MSUB offers summer camp
Registration for the Montana State University Billings golf summer camp program, which is coming up in mid-July, is now available.
The three-day camp series will run July 15-17 at Lake Hills Golf Club in Billings. The camp is for all high school golfers, including incoming freshmen, and the cost is $100 per participant.
Yellowjacket head coach and PGA professional Jeff Allen will lead a cast of experienced instructors, including fellow PGA certified professionals as well as members of the Yellowjacket men’s and women’s golf teams.
The first session is scheduled for 4-7 p.m. on July 15, and will feature an introduction, explanation of the camp itinerary, and a 9-hole Par 3 contest.
Sessions on July 16 and July 17 will run from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., and will feature comprehensive instruction covering everything from pre-round preparation to post-round evaluation and assessment. Golfers will play nine holes on each of the final two days of the camp, and lunch will be provided as well.
For more information on the MSUB summer golf camp series, or on the Yellowjacket men’s and women’s golf teams, contact Coach Allen at Jeffrey.allen4@msubillings.edu or at 406-657-2396.
Big Sky State Games
Swimming deadline nears
The Big Sky State Games Swimming registration deadline is Friday, July 5. Swimming will take place in Helena at Last Chance Splash Waterpark (1203 Last Chance Gulch). The event will be held Friday, July 12th through Sunday, July 14. Online registration and information about the State Games is available at www.bigskygames.org or call (406) 254-7426.
