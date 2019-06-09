Rugby
Magic City Sevens Rugby Club
Learn How to Play Rugby Clinic
The Magic City Sevens Rugby Club is hosting a free clinic Saturday, June 15, from 10 a.m. to noon at Rose Park.
Any interested male and female beginning rugby players are welcome to participate.
Clinicians will be Adam Kuchin, Marty Laib, and Cyrena Canfield. Kuchin played collegiate rugby at BYU. Laib is a veteran player and coach of the Billings Bulls men’s team. Canfield is a veteran women’s rugby player and has coached and refereed.
For information, call Canfield at 406-261-4480 or Kuchin at 406-318-9770.
Basketball
9th annual Bigfork "Battle In The Bay" 3-on-3
The competition is set for Saturday, July 6 at Bigfork High School. Teams can register before June 25 online at Missionvalley3on3.com or by mail at PO Box 91, Ronan, Montana, 59864, or at the Bigfork Dairy Queen on June 25 from 7-8 p.m. There will be special events, including a free-throw shooting contest, 3-point shooting and a dunk contest on 6-, 7-, 8- and 9-foot baskets.
Divisions will be 1st grade through adult. The cost is $125 per team.
Zootown 406 Grizzly 3-on-3
The first annual Zootown 406 Grizly 3-on-3 tourney is July 12-13 at the Southgate Mall in Missoula.
Divisions offered are 1st grade through adult, coed, and wheel chair.
Register online before July 8 at missionvalley3on3.com or zootown406.com.
This tournament is a fundraiser for Zootown 406 that provides scholarships to allow all kids a chance to compete in basketball tournaments. The fee is $145.
Golf
Laurel
Jubilee
Saturday
Low gross: Lisa Forney 88.
Low net: Sue Schelle 67.
Sunday
First flight: Gross, Sue Peterson/Kay Peterson 72; Net, Lisa Forney/Sandy Wilson 62.
Second flight: Gross, Dori Bruursema/Jo Pates 85; Net, Gloria Taylor/Denise Matz 63.
Third flight: Gross, Robin Campbell/Eli Cooper 87; Net, Kelly Miner/Lindsay Fenton 64.
Fourth flight: Gross, Nancy Metzger/Linda Weidler 89; Net, Barb McLeod/Cathy Repnak 60.
Fifth flight: Gross, Sharon Torske/Bonnie Riley 102; Net, Vivian Gerke/Brenda Sobrero 68.
Trapshooting
Eighth Annual Jimmie D. Wilkins Memorial Shoot
at Billings Trap Club
100 16 yard targets: Class AA, Jeff Gates, Roundup, 97; A, Jack Shandy, Billings, 95; B, Warren Rutschke, Billings, 95; C, Duane Wetsch, Forsyth, 83; Sub junior, Lane Bequette, Laurel, 93; Lady, Avis McDowell, Froid, 47; Veteran, Gerry Piccioni, Billings, 94.
200 handicap targets: 18-21 yard, Arlo Manfull, Billings, 185; 22-24 yard, Ramsey Rutschke, Billings, 186; 25-27 yard, Rod Better, Park City, 180.
100 (50 pair) doubles targets: A, Gunner Cesnik, Billings, 86; B, Gerry Piccioni, Billings, 91; C, Wade Klingaman, Billings, 87; Lane Bequette, Laurel, 86.
Wilkins Memorial High overall: Ramsey Rutschke 366x400.
Club champion: Arlo Manfull 187x200.
