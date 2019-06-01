Golf

Hole in One

Matt Walsh aced the 175-yard No. 5 hole Saturday at Yellowstone using an 7-iron. Witnesses were Willard Hull, Andy Laszlo, and David Khoe.

Larry Handsaker aced the 157-yard No. 17 hole Saturday at Laurel using a 5 hybrid. Witnesses were Tyler Roberts, Kirk Dehler, Rob Venneman, Tom Manni.  

Bowling

The Sunset Bowl Adult/Junior league begins Monday at 7 p.m. The league, which consists of three-person teams, will run for 10 weeks. For information, call 406-656-6211. To register, call or visit Sunset Bowl.

