Golf
Hole in One
Matt Walsh aced the 175-yard No. 5 hole Saturday at Yellowstone using an 7-iron. Witnesses were Willard Hull, Andy Laszlo, and David Khoe.
Larry Handsaker aced the 157-yard No. 17 hole Saturday at Laurel using a 5 hybrid. Witnesses were Tyler Roberts, Kirk Dehler, Rob Venneman, Tom Manni.
Bowling
The Sunset Bowl Adult/Junior league begins Monday at 7 p.m. The league, which consists of three-person teams, will run for 10 weeks. For information, call 406-656-6211. To register, call or visit Sunset Bowl.
