Golf
Lake Hills
Seniors, Orange Ball Plus One tournament: John Hamby, Mark Hansen, Del Hayter, Jack Wahl; (three-way tie) John Alberta, Glenn Hageman, Howard Sumner; John Beck, Rick Hadd, Darryl Helmer, Bruce Mueller; Gary Doll, Bob Holloway, Tony Nave; (two-way tie) Dan Carroll, Ted Cerise, Bob Nisbet, Mike Sullivan; Jake Ketterling, Rick Stabio, Milt Strong, Mike Zabrocki.
Flags: 11 Gary Doll; 17 Bob Frank; 18 Bob Frank.
Big Sky State Games
Fencing
The Big Sky State Games Fencing competition is slated for Saturday, June 1 at the Bozeman Fencing Association in Bozeman. The event begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday. On-site registration will be taken. The entry fee is $25 (includes three events). For information, go to bigskygames.org or call 406-254-7426.
