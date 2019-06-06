Big Sky State Games

Fencing 

Y12 Mixed Epee: Graham Hodgson, Bozeman; Joel Menuez, Bozeman.

Y14 Mixed Epee: Jacek O’Connell, Bozeman; Maggy Price, Bozeman; Ruby West, Bozeman; Joel Menuez, Bozeman.

D & Under Senior Mixed Epee: Nik Wilmer, Bozeman; Michele Carey, Bozeman; Emma Narotzky, Bozeman; Ian Chu, Bozeman.

Senior Mixed Epee: Atticus Cummings Bozeman; Ian Chu, Bozeman; Kai Cummings, Bozeman; Anne Giuliano, Billings.

Senior Mixed Foil: Braeden Miller, Missoula; Atticus Cummings, Bozeman; Kai Cummings, Bozeman, Anne Giuliano, Billings.

Golf

Hole in one

Ace Barcus aced the 140 yard No. 5 hole at Elmer Link Golf Course using a 8 iron. Witnesses included Jim Lee and Bob Hanson. 

Greg Brabeg aced the 124 yard No. 9 hole at Lake Hills Golf Course using Fairway Metal. Witnesses included George Boe, Terry Panich and Kelly Sanders. 

Hilands

Thursday Men's Day

Flags: 1/10, Jerry Hanson. 3/12, Mike Whittmeyer. 5/14, Steve Nitz. 9/18, Jon Pierce.

Par 3

Seniors Point Par

Flight 1: Max Erickson 41, (Tie) Gary Ugrin & George Schuyler 39, Ken Lanning 37

Flight 2: Jim Brown 43, Gary Lemke 41, Chuck Morgan 39, (Tie) Kim Flohr, Terry Panich, Perry Schidecker, Roy Thompson, Keith Wilson 38

Flight 3: Ralph Snodgrass 44, Eugene Sawyer 40, Ed Steffans 38, Walt Davidson 37

Flight 4: Ron Carstens 42, Roy Herran 41, (Tie) G.L. Schleining & Andy Zahn 40

Flags: 1 Roy Thompson, 9 Greg Brabec, 13 Greg Brabec, 15 Jim Brown

Lake Hills

Wednesday Night Ladies: Back Nine - 10 Mary Hankins, 11 Lisa Forsberg, 12 Kathy Albrecht, 13 Katie Gustin, 14 Toni Bender, 15 Melisa Taylor, 16 Margo Salsbury, 17 Patty Cooper, 18 Lisa Forsberg.

Low Gross: Margo Salsbury 40, Low Net: Tori Bender 31

Yellowstone Country Junior Golf

Monday tee times

at Eaglerock

Front 9

Boys 14

7 a.m.: Gage Grevious, Bridger Davidson, Wesley Tschacher, Jack Tracy

7:08: Eli Weisenberger, Meredith Marsh, William Bender, Evan Winkler

Girls 15-17

7:16: Keli Hodges, Hannah Adams, Cierra Sundheim, Patyn Viker

7:24: Kadence Fisher, McKenzie Bender, Madison Cooney, Isabella Johnson

7:32: Haylee Adams, Amanda King, Meilyn Armstrong, Sami Benson

Boys 15

7:40: Casey Wilson, Trey Ewalt, Joseph Driscoll, Treyden Haber

7:48: Reece Mayala, Cade Wagner, Riley Gause, Burke Mastel

Girls 11-14

7:56: Rebecca Washington, Jordan Nielsen, Alison Shenk, Kamryn Berger

8:04: Lauren Mayala, Alivia Webinger, Avery Fawcett, Halle Haber

Boys 11

8:12: Jackson Eckley, Colton Bush, Brock Johnston, Royce Taylor

8:20: Isaac Mosser, Griffin Weisenberger, Caleb Fornshell, Brek Strobel

Back 9

Boys 16-17

7 a.m.: Alex Adolph, Jace McNeil, Kade Ewalt

7:08: Fletcher Phillips, Jace Kirschman, Landen Gradwohl

7:16: Cody Johannes, Ryan Adolph, Luke Breum

Boys 13

7:24: Haydn Hauge, Clay Costin, Landon Olson

7:32: Levi Jensen, Connor Droogsma, Collin Dunn

7:40: Trayson Hart, Brady Meek, Samuel Norman, Payton O'Neil

Boys 12

7:48: William Conat, Eli Stenberg, Rocco Stordahl, Ashton Fleury

7:56: Samuel Tschacder, Josh Sears, Logan Connolly, Kaden Barrett

Boys/Girls 8-10

8:04: Paige Loberg, Rayvin Stensrud, Avery Hunter, Lexie Haber

8:12: Matteo Harris, Colin Jensen, Jack Neilsen

8:20: Cord Logan, Rayden Martinez, Silas Wyckoff

Optimist Junior Golf

Zone 4 Tournament

at Lake Hills

District qualifiers

Boys

16-18: Alex Adolph, Billings, 78

14-15: Justus Verge, Bozeman, 71; Jordan Verge, Bozeman, 75

12-13: Tye Boone, Billings, 84; Logan Connolly, Billings, 86

10-11: Colin Jensen, Billings, 88

Girls

15-18: Carrie Carpenter, Billings, 81

10-14: Kadence Fischer, Billings, 77; Bella Johnson, Billings, 84

Note: The District competition will be held July 10 at Eagle Falls Golf Club in Great Falls. The top finishers at District will advance to the Optimist International Junior Golf Championships at Trump National Doral in Miami, Florida.

2019 Officiating Camp

Dawson Basketball Camp 

Dawson Community College has extended their officiating camp to June 14th. The camp is scheduled for June 21-23. The number of attendees will be capped at 25. The cost of the camp $100. 

The keynote instructor is Mike Thibodeaux has officiated in the SEC, Big 12, Conference USA, Sunbelt and Southland conference for 31 years. Another instructor is Mike Fischer who is the Assignor and Supervisor of the Frontier Conference. Jeff Risk is also the instructor for the camp. He is the commissioner of the Mon-Dak Conference as well as the Assingnor and Supervisor of officials for the North Star Conference and the Mon-Dak Conference. 

These instructors will be doing on court evaluations of camp attendees as well as six different classroom sessions. All camp attendees are provided with a camp t-shirt, housing and meals including a bbq in Makoshika. 

For more information, contact athletic director Joe Peterson at 406-377-9459 or jpeterson@dawson.edi. To register, contact Sara Engle, DCC Workforce Developlment and Continuing Education at 406-377-9441 or sengle@dawson.edu

