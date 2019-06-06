Big Sky State Games
Fencing
Y12 Mixed Epee: Graham Hodgson, Bozeman; Joel Menuez, Bozeman.
Y14 Mixed Epee: Jacek O’Connell, Bozeman; Maggy Price, Bozeman; Ruby West, Bozeman; Joel Menuez, Bozeman.
D & Under Senior Mixed Epee: Nik Wilmer, Bozeman; Michele Carey, Bozeman; Emma Narotzky, Bozeman; Ian Chu, Bozeman.
Senior Mixed Epee: Atticus Cummings Bozeman; Ian Chu, Bozeman; Kai Cummings, Bozeman; Anne Giuliano, Billings.
Senior Mixed Foil: Braeden Miller, Missoula; Atticus Cummings, Bozeman; Kai Cummings, Bozeman, Anne Giuliano, Billings.
Golf
Hole in one
Ace Barcus aced the 140 yard No. 5 hole at Elmer Link Golf Course using a 8 iron. Witnesses included Jim Lee and Bob Hanson.
Greg Brabeg aced the 124 yard No. 9 hole at Lake Hills Golf Course using Fairway Metal. Witnesses included George Boe, Terry Panich and Kelly Sanders.
Hilands
Thursday Men's Day
Flags: 1/10, Jerry Hanson. 3/12, Mike Whittmeyer. 5/14, Steve Nitz. 9/18, Jon Pierce.
Par 3
Seniors Point Par
Flight 1: Max Erickson 41, (Tie) Gary Ugrin & George Schuyler 39, Ken Lanning 37
Flight 2: Jim Brown 43, Gary Lemke 41, Chuck Morgan 39, (Tie) Kim Flohr, Terry Panich, Perry Schidecker, Roy Thompson, Keith Wilson 38
Flight 3: Ralph Snodgrass 44, Eugene Sawyer 40, Ed Steffans 38, Walt Davidson 37
Flight 4: Ron Carstens 42, Roy Herran 41, (Tie) G.L. Schleining & Andy Zahn 40
Flags: 1 Roy Thompson, 9 Greg Brabec, 13 Greg Brabec, 15 Jim Brown
Lake Hills
Wednesday Night Ladies: Back Nine - 10 Mary Hankins, 11 Lisa Forsberg, 12 Kathy Albrecht, 13 Katie Gustin, 14 Toni Bender, 15 Melisa Taylor, 16 Margo Salsbury, 17 Patty Cooper, 18 Lisa Forsberg.
Low Gross: Margo Salsbury 40, Low Net: Tori Bender 31
Yellowstone Country Junior Golf
Monday tee times
at Eaglerock
Front 9
Boys 14
7 a.m.: Gage Grevious, Bridger Davidson, Wesley Tschacher, Jack Tracy
7:08: Eli Weisenberger, Meredith Marsh, William Bender, Evan Winkler
Girls 15-17
7:16: Keli Hodges, Hannah Adams, Cierra Sundheim, Patyn Viker
7:24: Kadence Fisher, McKenzie Bender, Madison Cooney, Isabella Johnson
7:32: Haylee Adams, Amanda King, Meilyn Armstrong, Sami Benson
Boys 15
7:40: Casey Wilson, Trey Ewalt, Joseph Driscoll, Treyden Haber
7:48: Reece Mayala, Cade Wagner, Riley Gause, Burke Mastel
Girls 11-14
7:56: Rebecca Washington, Jordan Nielsen, Alison Shenk, Kamryn Berger
8:04: Lauren Mayala, Alivia Webinger, Avery Fawcett, Halle Haber
Boys 11
8:12: Jackson Eckley, Colton Bush, Brock Johnston, Royce Taylor
8:20: Isaac Mosser, Griffin Weisenberger, Caleb Fornshell, Brek Strobel
Back 9
Boys 16-17
7 a.m.: Alex Adolph, Jace McNeil, Kade Ewalt
7:08: Fletcher Phillips, Jace Kirschman, Landen Gradwohl
7:16: Cody Johannes, Ryan Adolph, Luke Breum
Boys 13
7:24: Haydn Hauge, Clay Costin, Landon Olson
7:32: Levi Jensen, Connor Droogsma, Collin Dunn
7:40: Trayson Hart, Brady Meek, Samuel Norman, Payton O'Neil
Boys 12
7:48: William Conat, Eli Stenberg, Rocco Stordahl, Ashton Fleury
7:56: Samuel Tschacder, Josh Sears, Logan Connolly, Kaden Barrett
Boys/Girls 8-10
8:04: Paige Loberg, Rayvin Stensrud, Avery Hunter, Lexie Haber
8:12: Matteo Harris, Colin Jensen, Jack Neilsen
8:20: Cord Logan, Rayden Martinez, Silas Wyckoff
Optimist Junior Golf
Zone 4 Tournament
at Lake Hills
District qualifiers
Boys
16-18: Alex Adolph, Billings, 78
14-15: Justus Verge, Bozeman, 71; Jordan Verge, Bozeman, 75
12-13: Tye Boone, Billings, 84; Logan Connolly, Billings, 86
10-11: Colin Jensen, Billings, 88
Girls
15-18: Carrie Carpenter, Billings, 81
10-14: Kadence Fischer, Billings, 77; Bella Johnson, Billings, 84
Note: The District competition will be held July 10 at Eagle Falls Golf Club in Great Falls. The top finishers at District will advance to the Optimist International Junior Golf Championships at Trump National Doral in Miami, Florida.
2019 Officiating Camp
Dawson Basketball Camp
Dawson Community College has extended their officiating camp to June 14th. The camp is scheduled for June 21-23. The number of attendees will be capped at 25. The cost of the camp $100.
The keynote instructor is Mike Thibodeaux has officiated in the SEC, Big 12, Conference USA, Sunbelt and Southland conference for 31 years. Another instructor is Mike Fischer who is the Assignor and Supervisor of the Frontier Conference. Jeff Risk is also the instructor for the camp. He is the commissioner of the Mon-Dak Conference as well as the Assingnor and Supervisor of officials for the North Star Conference and the Mon-Dak Conference.
These instructors will be doing on court evaluations of camp attendees as well as six different classroom sessions. All camp attendees are provided with a camp t-shirt, housing and meals including a bbq in Makoshika.
For more information, contact athletic director Joe Peterson at 406-377-9459 or jpeterson@dawson.edi. To register, contact Sara Engle, DCC Workforce Developlment and Continuing Education at 406-377-9441 or sengle@dawson.edu.
