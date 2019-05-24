Golf
Laurel
Montana Griz Golf Schamble: Brian Hafner/Ian Songer/Dan Reager/David Mitchell 115, Travis Nelson/Cliff Oppegaard/Dustin Baldwin/Jace Schillinger 116, Bryan Meier/Charlie Baker/George Gill/John Nielson 117, Spencer Fredrick/Dan Wagner/Jeremy Stevens/Chris Herriford 117.
Flags: 1 Bobby Beers. 2 Tim Martin. 3 Brian Meier. 4 David Mitchell. 5 Dan Reager. 6 Bill Toner. 7 Dustin Baldwin. 8 Craig Anderson. 9 Jim Coleman. 10 Greg Elliot. 11 Kelly Varnes. 12 Kevin Kraft. 13 Hally McDonald. 14 Steve Tucker. 15 Travis Nelson. 16 Josh Hedge. 17 Cliff Oppegaard. 18 Aaron Dunn.
Yegen
Men's Association flags: 1 Jason Perfitt. 2 Geoff Thurston. 3 Chris Frideres. 4 John Hanchett. 5 Jason Perfitt. 6 Kasey Nicholson. 7A Kenney Nicholson. 8 Chris Frideres. 9 Joe Castro. 10A Brian Levin. 11 Scott Capser. 12 Jason Platt. 13 Justin Jeffrey. 14 Tim Martin. 15 Mike Nitschke. 16 Jason Platt. 17 Cole Secor. 18 Chad Kvilhaug.
Men's Association flags: 1 Mike Downs. 2 Mark Selby. 3 Charles Smith. 4 Cody Swarthout. 5-6-7A Rob Nyby. 8 Jordy Donovan. 9 Greg Russell. 10A Will Faber. 11 Ryan Morris. 12 Shawn Smith. 13 Justin Coleman. 14 Kerry Larsen. 15 Jordan Michael. 16 Andrew Hayahida. 17 Chuck Sommers. 18 Justin Coleman.
Basketball
Dawson CC Summer Camp
The Dawson Community College men's and women's basketball programs will host their boys and girls summer basketball camps June 17-20. Camp times vary according to age groups: 7-11 from 8-11 a.m., 4-6 from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., and 12-17 from 1-4 p.m.
Each camp participant will receive a free basketball, T-Shirt and camp photo.
For information, visit www.dawsonbucs.com and click on the Fan Zone link to download a camp brochure, or contact men's coach Joe Peterson at jpeterson@dawson.edu or 377-9459 or women's coach Romeo Lagmay at rlagmay@dawson.edu or 377-9450.
