Skiing
Silver Run Ski Team
Silver Run Ski Team has recently been awarded Podium Certification at the Bronze level by U.S. Ski and Snowboard. U.S. Ski & Snowboard’s Podium Club Certification Program requires a rigorous, mission driven self-assessment and review of best principles and practices in eight areas of organizational performance. Silver Run offers cross country and alpine programs for youth and adults. They train at Red Lodge Mountain. More information can be found on their website www.silverunski.com, or by calling Vanessa at 406-208-1875
