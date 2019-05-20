Golf
Yegen
Monday Seniors
Gross/Net
Back 9
Flight A: Gross, David Boynton 36. Net, John Steele 36, Bob Weeks 37.
Flight B: Gross, Lew Gundlach 40. Net, Brian Gouldsberry 35, Doug Green 36.
Flight C: Gross, Pete Conway 40. Net, Raymond Shrader 35, Tom Dilts 36.
Flight D: Sandy MacDonald 47. Net, Samuel Young 31, Eugene Tuka 35.
Football
14th annual Blewett Kicking Camp
The camp in Great Falls, which is for 8th graders through high school, will take place June 19 and June 26 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on the football field at the Paris Gibson Education Center. The cost is free, and kickers may attend one or both sessions. Participants are being encouraged to wear soccer cleats, or low-cut cleats and bring footballs and tees if they have them. Camp director is Great Falls attorney Anders Blewett, who played football at Harvard and kicked for the Billings Outlaws during their 2006 championship season. For more information, go to http://www.hoytblewett.com/kickingcamp/or contact the City of Great Falls Community Recreation Center at 801 2nd Ave. North or by phone at (406) 727-6099.
