Golf
Billings Clinic Classic
at Laurel
Gross: Josh Hedge/Quinn Donovan/Wayne Nelson/Curt Finnicum 59.
Net: Devan Hoiness/Jim Watson/Brady Hoiness/Chris Hoiness 102, Kurt Anthony/Charlie Fox/Jeff Renevere/Darren Hackey 109, John Hedge/Seth Hedge/Paul Hatzell/Gordon Davidson 110.
Yellowstone
Club Championships
Men's overall champion: Josh Hedge 143.
Men's senior champion: Jerry Pearsall 154.
Ladies overall champion: Alexis Hightower 153.
Ladies senior champion: Liz Halverson 178.
Men's division
Championship flight: Gross, Josh Hedge 143; John Nielsen 147. Net, Jim Coleman 150.
Flight one: Gross, Matt Stroud 156; Gregg Wilson 165. Net, Scott Pederson 151.
Flight two: Gross, Justin Moser 153; Rod Kastelitz 163. Net, Matt Walsh 147.
Flight three: Gross, Tim Penfield 168; Mark Sorlie 172. Net, Andrew Schmitt 154.
Flight four: Gross, Jon Stepanek 178; Bryce Harrison 190. Net, Mike O'Neil 157.
Senior men's division
Championship flight: Gross, Jerry Pearsall 154; Gary Gangnath 161. Net, Mark Sorlie 146.
Flight one: Gross, Bill Andrus 169; Tom King 180. Net, John Halstvedt 149.
Flight two: Gross, Paul Hatzell 176; Kevin Brewer 182. Net, Pat Burton 149.
Ladies division
Championship flight: Gross, Alexis Hightower 153. Net, Liz Halverson 146.
Flight one: Gross, Mary Halstvedt 197; Pier Brewer 198. Net, Traci Hirsch 147.
Flight two: Gross, Susie Kemmis 206; Jennie Typanski 216; Net, Twyla Best 161.
Yegen
Men's Sunday EOY Tournament
Tire-Rama 160, Honey Badgers 173, Misfits 175.
Flags: Jordan Michael, Sam Fedje, Charlie Johnson (2), Travis Bird, Bill Skov, Jason Flick, Travis Caraveau, Clint Linthicum, Wyatt Flick.
Hilands
Flags: 2 Jim Walker. 3 Gerry Fagan. 4 Duncan Peete. 5 Scott Aspenlieder.
