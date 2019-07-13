Golf
Yellowstone
Round Up
Overall champions: Mark Bentson/Troy Bentson, 125
Flight 1: (Net) 1, 125 Mark Bentson/Troy Bentson; 2, 129 Tim Kienitz/Adam Zwemke; 3, 133 Vic Stark/Dan Brown; 3, 133 Eric Fink/Jake Dunn; 5, 134 Dave Eames/Bob Gray; 5, 134 Bill Royer/Brett Angner. (Gross) 1, 129 Jake Hedge/Tyson Bickford; 2, 135 Robb Bergeson/Justin Miller; 3, 138 Chris Hunter/Cody Lerum; 4,140 Brad Kimball/Doug Kimball; 5,141 Larry Iverson/Brian Huskey; 5, 141 Brad Fox/Todd Krumm; 5, 141 Jerry Pearsall/Kent Burgess.
Flight 2: (Net) 1, 128 Quinn Donovan/Broc Criswell; 2, 130 Dan Sullivan/Dayne Dyre; 3, 133 Frank Costello/Ryan Truscott; 3, 133 Cole Hoefle/Paul Chaon; 3, 133 Chandler Griffin/Bret Petersen; 3, 133 Tony Tessmer/Dan Tessmer. (Gross) 1, 144 Richard Martin/Shawn Tucker; 2, 146 Cliff Oppegaard/Travis Nelson; 3, 148 Jim Coleman/Jaspur Kolar; 4, 150 Tyler Crennen/Randy McGrail; 5, 151 Drew LeVeaux/Ryan Brajcich; 6, 153 Pat White/Gary Carlson.
Flight 3: (Net) 1, 128 Tom King/Robin Freeman; 2, 131 Jim Berry/Greg Raidiger; 3, 132 Eli Johnson/Andrew Miller; 3, 132 Gary Dick/Jeff Muri; 5, 133 Greg Hilton/Brian Hilton; 6, 134 John Braun/Kevin Braun. (Gross) 1, 147 BJ Johnson/Roger Hermanson; 2, 155 Pat Nau/Jon Nau; 3, 156 Jake Brosovich/Spencer Hill; 4, 158 Bryce Olson/Jason Hinch; 5, 159 Paul Grmoljez/Bo Grmoljez; 6, 160 Neal Sorenson/Dale Hogenson.
Flight 4: (Net) 1, 128 Kevin Kraft/Matt Robertson; 2, 133 Josh Soares/Jow Wheeler; 2, 133 Scott Hatler/Jason Monroe; 4, 139 Kevin Brewer/Tim Pfister; 5, 142 Trevor Miles/Jon Wingo; 6, 143 Dave Cobb/Ty Elkin; 6, 143 Joe Moore/Brian Thompson. (Gross) 1, 161 Dennis Buscher/Matt Martinson; 2, 162 Pete Bitney/Dick Stefani; 3, 169 Jody Desin/Andy Desin; 4, 170 Justin Kegel/Cory Brothers; 4, 170 Jon Ussin/Tony Golden; 6, 172 Ben Ripley/Kelly Duneman.
Derby winners: 1, Jim Coleman/Jim Myre/Eric Paterson; 2, John Nielsen/Adam Zwemke/Tony Golden; 3, Mike Follett/Shawn Tucker/John Soares.
