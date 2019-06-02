Golf
Laurel
Breakfast kickoff: Tim Keating/Y'vonne French/Greg Glassing 126, Lew Anderson/Tom Schwab/Matt Good 128, Ron Naber/Jeff Courts/Brett Barker 132, Mike Maddaus/Karen Maddaus/Eric Peterson 133, Art Logan/Mike Fauth/Julie Fauth 133.
