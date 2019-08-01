Golf

Lake Hills

Wednesday Night Ladies

Flags: 10, Brenda Mason; 11, Iris Hart; 12, Susan Johnson; 13, Toni Bender; 14, Donna Timmerman; 15, Sandy Sandbak; 16, Sandi Nave; 17, Melissa Anderson; 18, Cheryl Sandbak. 

Low gross: Toni Bender, 38. Low net: Iris Hart, 31. 

Tuesday Morning Ladies

Flags: 11, Pat Pitt; 13, Peggy Dedman; 15, Shirley Hamby; 17, Hamby; 18, Lisa Forsberg.

Low putts: Pitt.

Par 3

Senior Scramble

Top teams: (tie) Jesse Mota/Kim Flohr/Jim Blakeley/Jim Sadowski, 47; Ken Foos/Perry Scheidecker/Ed Steffans/Kelly Sanders, 47; Mark Astle/Geoege Schuyler/Jerry Narum/Dave Swanson, 50.

Flags: 7, Schuyler; 9, Mota; 13, Tom Fox; 18, Flohr.

Pryor Creek

Wednesday Ladies League

North Course

Flags: 2, Lavon Ashwoth; 3, Mary Pattison; 4, Trica McGuire; 5, Kandi Boyer; 6, Susan Olson; 7, Judy Shelhamer; 8, Connie Nance; 9, Jeanne Walker. 

Eaglerock

(vs. Yegen, Lake Hills) 

Two Net Best Balls

Flight 1

Top Teams:  Al Krum/Si Simonsen/Chuck Morgan/Sam Young, 108 (Won playoff); Jim Ashcraft/Dale Nagel/Gary Lafore/Del Hayter, 108; David Reda/Bill Comstock/Louis Diaz/Robert Marshall, 110; Dale Mack/Bill Johnson/Jim Keeling/Mike Jennings, 111.

Flight 2

Top Teams: Ken Lanning/Bill Turnquist/Terry Lane/Larry Brensdal, 107; Bob Weeks/Gary Doll/Greg Smith/Ken Haag, 110; Gorgon Haman/Ron Peterson/Mike Vance/Dan Dinardi, 113 (Won playoff); John Steele/Dave Bufto/Butch Clapper/Parris Atherton, 113.

Flags: 1, Peterson; 5, Robert Nisbet; 7, Lanning; 9, Dan Bergstrom; 11, Bufto; 14, Mack; 16, Gary Lefor; 18, Roy Schmidt.

Yellowstone

Seniors

One Two Best Ball

Top teams: (tie), Fred Kazmierski/James Heatherly/Phillip Griffin, 96; Frank Richter/Dale Peterson/Patrick Burton, 96.

