Basketball
Wildhorse Shootout
The fourth annual Plains Wildhorse Shootout 3-on-3 basketball event will take place on Saturday, June 1 at the Amundson Sports complex. The showcase will feature a free-throw shooting competition, a 3-point contest and dunk contests on seven- and nine-foot hoops.
Teams can register online at missionvalley3on3.com before May 27 or by mail at P.O. Box 4, Plains, MT 59859. The cost is $100 per team. The divisions go from 1st grade to adult.
