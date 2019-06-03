Golf
Yellowstone County Senior Interclub
at Eaglerock
Two net best balls: Mike Taylor/Todd Baugh/Jack Roma/Pat Joyce 117, Jack Brilz/Lane Snyder/Bob Holloway/Dick Dye 121, Fred Kazmierski/Tom Kelly/Chuck Morgan/Pat Sherman 122, Howard Young/Dick Kozmicki/Don Bloespflug/John Witner 123.
Low gross: Mike Taylor 78, Fred Kazmierski 79.
Low net: Dick Kozmicki 65, Ken Sandvik 66, Frank Richter 67, Rick Ketterling 67.
Pryor Creek
JW Skins game: A. Mocabee/B. Mocabee 8 skins, J Cayco/M. Lofstrom 5 skins, T. Steffes/M. Weatherhead 5 skins.
Yellowstone Chapter PGA Pro Am
at Valley View Golf Club
Regular professional results: Eddie Kavran 69, Woody Spainhower 73, Renzi Lee 73, Kelbi Lee 74, Jacob McKinney 74.
Pro Am team results: Patrick McMullen/Jerry Tollefson/David Caracciolo/Dave Weaver/Jay Leachman 123, Todd Olson/Paul Ulthoven/Chris Remely/Allan Bowers/Brent Zanto 126, Kelbi Lee/Dustin Fasbender/Rhett Nemelka/Hannah Rosanova/Delaney Elliott 127, Mark Luce/Mark Houser/Bruce Tollefson/Ken Mosby/Todd Radel 127, Tim Haas/Ryan Saunders/Doug Ford/Chris Haas/Len Roth 127.
Amateur sweeps
Flight one: Gross, Todd Ward 70, Delanev Elliott 71, Mark Houser 75, Chris Hunter 75; Net, David Caracciolo 66, Hannah Rosanova 68, Paul Uithoven 72, Tim Haas 72.
Flight two: Gross, Dave Weaver 74, Ryan Saunders 79, Tucker Kalberg 81, Dirk Thompson 81; Net, Steve Spainhowe 69, Todd Radel 69, John Lafko 71, Chris Remely 73.
Flight three: Gross, Mark McCarthy 77, Glen Kellogg 82, Doug Ford 84, Bill Chupp 86; Net, Patrick McMulen 68, John Foster 72, Kelly McLean 72, Tom Bulller 72.
Flight four: Gross, Allan Bowers 83, Gary Peterson 85; Net, John Shampeny 70, Marc Lackman 72.
Yegen
Seniors
Two net ball: Front, Tom Eldredge/Eugene Tuka/David Reda/Jim St. John 57, Joe White/Brian Gouldsberry/Tom Dilts/Weldon Amundsen 59, Paul Miron/John Johnson/Bill Turnquist/Neal Nash 60, Wally Holter/Dave Bofto/Bob Fannon/Gary Lefor 62; Back, Jim Doll/Charles Peaton/Greg Szudera/Leroy Morse 55, Jim Ashcraft/David Pope/Tom Gummer/Bob Ille 58, Gary Good/Ray Schuld/Ralph Snodgrass/Sam Deckert 59, Dick Phillips/Rick Lenhardt/Tom McBride/John Diekhans 60.
Flags: Samuel Young, Dennis Zimdars, Joe White 2, Greg Branstetter, Wade Freiboth, Gary Good, Leroy Morse.
Big Sky State Games
Scholastic Volleyball
The registration deadline for Big Sky State Games Scholastic Volleyball (grades 9-12) is June 6 for Great Falls and July 1 for Billings. The Great Falls Regional Volleyball Tournament will be held at the University of Providence on Saturday, June 15 and Sunday, June 16. The Billings Regional Volleyball Tournament will be held at Billings Senior and the Billings YMCA on Friday July 19. The top scholastic teams will advance to the Big Sky State Games Volleyball Finals in Billings on July 20.
Finals for most other sports of Montana's 34th Annual State Games will be July 19-21 in Billings. Register online for 7th and 8th grade volleyball, adult volleyball, and all other sports of the BSSG. Entry booklets are also available statewide at First Interstate Bank, Wendy's and sporting good stores. For information, visit www.bigskygames.org or call 406-254-7426.
