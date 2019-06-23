Golf

Hilands

Sunday Couples

Scramble: Bruce Jensen/Lynette Jensen/Susan Mulkey/David Kopp, Lynn Grant/Melissa Grant/Amy Anderson/Kim Anderson, Jeff Gruizenga/Kerry Gruizenga/Deb Walker/Jim Walker. 

Laurel

Jamboree 

Flight 1: Jimmy Carlson & Chase Little 129, Eric Holden & Matt Desin 129, Ben Southworth & Justin Arney 132, Mark Hutchinson & Marcus Drange 132, Kyle Thelen & Tyler Crennen 134, Shawn Hackmann & Stephen Martens 134, Gerry Fagen & Jared Fagen 134.

Flight 2: Brandon Hatveldt & Maury Nielson 127, Jay Edwards & Eric Edwards 130, Tim Keating & Dave Eames 132, Bill Chupp & Pat Bone 132, Tom Kastelitz & Rich Lynde 135. 

Flight 3: Brandin Mills & Kyle Armstrong 128, Art Logan & Shane Heigis 135, Brad Cayko & Ted Jensen 135, Shane Weber & Rick Waples 135, Dave Debock & Mike Bohlman 136.

Flight 4: Del Wade & Kerry Larsen 121, Brian Ban & Dave Hill 123, Tony Golden & Caje Golden 126, Jim Nelson & Eddy Nelson 130, Jim Ouren & Dan Ouren 130.

