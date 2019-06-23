Golf
Hilands
Sunday Couples
Scramble: Bruce Jensen/Lynette Jensen/Susan Mulkey/David Kopp, Lynn Grant/Melissa Grant/Amy Anderson/Kim Anderson, Jeff Gruizenga/Kerry Gruizenga/Deb Walker/Jim Walker.
Laurel
Jamboree
Flight 1: Jimmy Carlson & Chase Little 129, Eric Holden & Matt Desin 129, Ben Southworth & Justin Arney 132, Mark Hutchinson & Marcus Drange 132, Kyle Thelen & Tyler Crennen 134, Shawn Hackmann & Stephen Martens 134, Gerry Fagen & Jared Fagen 134.
Flight 2: Brandon Hatveldt & Maury Nielson 127, Jay Edwards & Eric Edwards 130, Tim Keating & Dave Eames 132, Bill Chupp & Pat Bone 132, Tom Kastelitz & Rich Lynde 135.
Flight 3: Brandin Mills & Kyle Armstrong 128, Art Logan & Shane Heigis 135, Brad Cayko & Ted Jensen 135, Shane Weber & Rick Waples 135, Dave Debock & Mike Bohlman 136.
Flight 4: Del Wade & Kerry Larsen 121, Brian Ban & Dave Hill 123, Tony Golden & Caje Golden 126, Jim Nelson & Eddy Nelson 130, Jim Ouren & Dan Ouren 130.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.