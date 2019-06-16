Golf

Hole-In-One

John Reitz aced the 144-yard No. 13 hole at Yegen with an 8-iron. Witness: Joel Reitz.

Laurel 

Parent/Child Tournament

Gross & Net Combined Score

18 & Over: James Fust & Robbie Fust 146, Drake Webinger & Dave Webinger 147,  Randy Michael & Jordan Michael 148, Tony Golden & Cash Golden 149, Tony Golden & Caje Golden 150.

13-17: Alivia Webinger & Drake Webinger 151

12 & Under: Sam Norman & Jesse Norman 168, Royce Taylor & Mark Taylor 171

Tags

Load comments