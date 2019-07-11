Golf
Optimist Junior Golf District 13 Qualifying Tournament
at Eagle Falls Golf Club in Great Falls
The Optimist Junior Golf District 13 Golf Tournament was held Wednesday at Eagle Falls Golf Club in Great Falls and 10 players qualified to advance to the 2020 Optimist International Junior Golf Championship.
The Optimist International Junior Golf Championship will be in July 2020 at the Trump National Doral Golf Club in Miami.
Montana, northern Wyoming, Alberta and Saskatchewan make up District 13.
Qualifiers were:
Boys 14-15: Justus Verge, Bozeman, 69; Jordan Verge, Bozeman, 70; Eli Groshelle, Great Falls, 79; Kole Keenas, Strathmore, Alberta, 81.
Boys 12-13: Tyler Kidd, Buck Lake, Alberta, 79; Kade McDonough, Missoula, 80; Tye Boone, Billings, 84.
Boys 10-11: Maxwell Milson, Polson, 90; Colin Jensen, Billings, 102.
Girls 10-14: Saylar May, Rocky Mountain House, Alberta, 91.
Hole-In-One
Kyle Kendig aced the 207-yard, No. 17 hole Thursday while playing in The Roundup at Yellowstone. Witnesses: Greg McDonald, Brad Colberg, Jeff Peete, Kevin Murphy, and Greg Hardy.
Yellowstone
Round Up
Thursday Morning Division: 1, 64 Quinn Donovan/Broc Criswell; 2, 65 Josh Hedge/Eric Paterson; 3, 66 Fred Gunville/Jeff Fairlee; 3, 66 Brad Fox/Todd Krumm; 5, 67 Jerry Pearsall/Kent Burgess; 5, 67 Dave Eames/Bob Gray; 5, 67 Robb Bergeson/Justin Miller.
Thursday Afternoon Division: 1, 63 Cole Hoefle/Paul Chaon; 2, 65 Eric Fink/Jake Dunn; 2, 65 Cliff Oppegaard/Travis Nelson; 4, 66 Jake Hedge/Tyson Bickford; 4, 66 Jason Moore/Ben Border.
