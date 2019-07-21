Little League Baseball

Senior Little League West Region

Sacramento, Calif.

The Burlington/Central/Big Sky Little League team's season came to an end Sunday with a 17-0 loss to El Rio Little League of Southern California. The Billings team, which went 1-2 at the tournament, was held to one hit in the four-inning contest. El Rio scored nine runs in the third and seven more in the fourth to build its lead.

Juniors

State Tournament

at Musburger Field, Billings

Semifinals: Butte Mile Hi/NW 5, Burlington Central 4

Loser out: Burlington Central 13, Lockwood/Project/Riverside 5

Championship: Monday 10 a.m., Musburger Field, Butte Mile Hi/NW vs. Burlington Central

(Second game, if necessary, will begin 30 minutes after the first game

10-11 Majors

State Tournament

at Arrowhead Field, Billings

Mt Sentinel (Missoula) 7, Boulder-Arrowhead 6

Championship: Mt Jumbo (Missoula) 12, Mt Sentinel (Missoula) 8

