Little League Baseball
Senior Little League West Region
Sacramento, Calif.
The Burlington/Central/Big Sky Little League team's season came to an end Sunday with a 17-0 loss to El Rio Little League of Southern California. The Billings team, which went 1-2 at the tournament, was held to one hit in the four-inning contest. El Rio scored nine runs in the third and seven more in the fourth to build its lead.
Juniors
State Tournament
at Musburger Field, Billings
Semifinals: Butte Mile Hi/NW 5, Burlington Central 4
Loser out: Burlington Central 13, Lockwood/Project/Riverside 5
Championship: Monday 10 a.m., Musburger Field, Butte Mile Hi/NW vs. Burlington Central
(Second game, if necessary, will begin 30 minutes after the first game
10-11 Majors
State Tournament
at Arrowhead Field, Billings
Mt Sentinel (Missoula) 7, Boulder-Arrowhead 6
Championship: Mt Jumbo (Missoula) 12, Mt Sentinel (Missoula) 8
