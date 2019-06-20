Golf
St. Vincent Healthcare Marynell Heringer Memorial
Scramble
Gross: Summit Point Wealth Partners - Tarra Grazley/Jackie Rose/Ana DeMars/Amanda Johnson 63
Net: Phillips 66 - Bonnie Burks/Lisa Moen/Danielle Hughes/Kelly Elletson 54; Divot Divas - Karna Rhodes/Joann Evans/Kathy Satterfield/Roni Kuzma 56; Northwest Energy - Lisa Perry/Molly Schwend/Chris Risser/Sue Vinton 57
Yegen
Front Nine: 1 Dan Evangeline, 2 Greg Chavez, 3 Austin Perfitt, 4 Preecha Thaseethong, 5 Tafuna Tusi, 6 Chad Kvilhaug, 7 Greg Chavez, 8 Mitch Peterson, 9A Mitch Peterson, 9B Cal Walks Over Ice. Low Gross - Greg Chavez 33; Low Net: Ryan O'Berg 32, Tafuna Tusi 32, Richard Steiner 32
Back Nine: 10 Russ McClellan, 11A Tuff Harris, 11B Mark DeHart, 12 Nick Anthony, 13 Tracy Kaercher, 14 David Ellis, 15 Jeff St. John, 17 Jeff Mjelstad, 18 Jack Gauer. Low Net: Nick Ottoy 33; Low Net: Nick Anthony 27
Ladies Morning League
1st Flight: Low Gross: Nancy Beeter 41, Low Net: Michele Geer 42
2nd Flight: Low Gross: Dorean Blacketter 45, Low Net: Jo Ausk 32.3
3rd Flight: Low Gross: Rhonda Hall 50, Low Net: Bev Tripple 32.2
4th Flight: Low Gross: Rose Crowley 54, Low Net: Pat Morrow 35.1
5th Flight: Low Gross: Patty Fekety 52, Low Net: Judy Reid 29.3
Flags: 1 Mona Bailey, 2 Robin Schultz, 3 Donna Hammel, 4 Janice Payne, 5 Ginger Strand, 6 Mona Bailey, 7 Linda Miller, 8 Mickey Mack, 9 Lori Helmey
Lake Hills
Ladies Golf: 10 Alicia Lee, 12 Linda Hertoghe, 14 Sharon Fred, 16 Becky Stabio, 18 Sharon Fred
Eaglerock
Ron Hirsch/Jerry Rivinius/John Witner/Ray Schmidt 128; Dennis Newell/Dale Nagel/Bill Poore/Raymond Corcoran 128; Jim Harris/Dave Arm Strong/Blaine Purington/Dan Dinardi 129; Roger Ditto/Max Erickson/Greg Charnesky/Roger Clemmons 129
Flags: 3 Al Krum, 8 Dan Tryan, 9 Blaine Purington, 12 Dennis Newell, 15 Scott McMmillin, 18 Joe Barbero
Tuesday Ladies Night Out: 10 Lois Dickson, 11 Pat Pitt, 12 Julie Jensen, 13 Angela Pederson, 14 Dawn Achten, 15 Bobbie Tryan, 16 Julie Hornby, 17 Darcy Wright, 18 Carrie Flores
Pryor Creek
Ladies Tuesday League
Flags: 3 Mary Spaulding, 4 Laura Wilson, 6 Jeannette Eichele, 8 Mary Spaulding, 11 Bonnie Wilson, 16 Bonnie Wilson, 17 Linda Capser, 18 Janis Crosmer
Hilands
Tuesday Fun Night: Jeff Gruizenga/Mike Hansen/Beau Picard 61; Todd Torbert/Rich Hageman/Medeith Reiter 64; Jim Espy/Mike Whittmeyer/Bob Blackford/Ed Hammer 64
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.