Hole-In-One

Daisy Three Irons aced hole No. 2, a 138-yard layout, with a 3-iron at Par 3. The witnesses were Eddie Stamper, Moke Eealefeathers and Mychal Eaglefeathers. 

Pryor Creek

St. Thomas Scramble

Gross: Tom & Patrick Zimmer/Jim Hawbaker/Steve Zabrocki 60, Mark Sam and Colton Hunt/Megan Joerger 64, Susan, Erin and Casey King/Ally Peterson 68.

Net: Dave & Allie Bofto/Garrett Woodin/HoTae Kim 56.2, Scott Powers/Shawn Petrie/Michael McMahon/Darrin Highfill 58.5, Bob & Donna Marler/Dave & Joan Hardy 59.

Flags: 1 Casey King. 2 Scott Powers. 3 Darrin Highsmith. 4 Garrett Woodin. 5 Erin King. 6 Ally Peterson. 7 Bob Marler. 8 Team Marler. 9 Kelli Benson. 10 Naya Aafedt. 11 Sam Hunt. 12 HoTae Kim. 13 Garrett Woodin. 14 Steve Zabrocki. 15 Dave Hardy. 16 Erin King. 17 Garrett Woodin. 18 Patrick Zimmer.

Eaglerock

Club championship

Overall men's: Jason Milburn.

Overall senior men's: Mike Buck.

Overall women's: Kelly Buck.

Runner-up women's: Bonnie Dedmore.

Hilands

Ladies Club Championship

Gross: Halley McDonald 174, Kee Dunning 186.

Net: Leslie Blair 149.

Seniors

Gross: Candice Godfrey 189.

Net: Leslie Blair 149.

Men's Club Championship

First flight: Gross, Ryan Truscott 154, Jim Buller 162. Net, Jeff Gruizenga 141.

Second flight: Gross, Brian Henderson 189, Mike Whittmeyer 189. Net, Steve Nitz 143.

Seniors

Gross: Jim Buller 162.

Net: Russ Yerger 146.

