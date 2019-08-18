Golf
Hole-In-One
Daisy Three Irons aced hole No. 2, a 138-yard layout, with a 3-iron at Par 3. The witnesses were Eddie Stamper, Moke Eealefeathers and Mychal Eaglefeathers.
Pryor Creek
St. Thomas Scramble
Gross: Tom & Patrick Zimmer/Jim Hawbaker/Steve Zabrocki 60, Mark Sam and Colton Hunt/Megan Joerger 64, Susan, Erin and Casey King/Ally Peterson 68.
Net: Dave & Allie Bofto/Garrett Woodin/HoTae Kim 56.2, Scott Powers/Shawn Petrie/Michael McMahon/Darrin Highfill 58.5, Bob & Donna Marler/Dave & Joan Hardy 59.
Flags: 1 Casey King. 2 Scott Powers. 3 Darrin Highsmith. 4 Garrett Woodin. 5 Erin King. 6 Ally Peterson. 7 Bob Marler. 8 Team Marler. 9 Kelli Benson. 10 Naya Aafedt. 11 Sam Hunt. 12 HoTae Kim. 13 Garrett Woodin. 14 Steve Zabrocki. 15 Dave Hardy. 16 Erin King. 17 Garrett Woodin. 18 Patrick Zimmer.
Eaglerock
Club championship
Overall men's: Jason Milburn.
Overall senior men's: Mike Buck.
Overall women's: Kelly Buck.
Runner-up women's: Bonnie Dedmore.
Hilands
Ladies Club Championship
Gross: Halley McDonald 174, Kee Dunning 186.
Net: Leslie Blair 149.
Seniors
Gross: Candice Godfrey 189.
Net: Leslie Blair 149.
Men's Club Championship
First flight: Gross, Ryan Truscott 154, Jim Buller 162. Net, Jeff Gruizenga 141.
Second flight: Gross, Brian Henderson 189, Mike Whittmeyer 189. Net, Steve Nitz 143.
Seniors
Gross: Jim Buller 162.
Net: Russ Yerger 146.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.