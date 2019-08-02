Golf
Hilands
The Fling
Best Ball
Thursday
Flight A: Doug Osborne/John Osborne, 65; Dan Reger/Bryan Madill, 68; Ryan Venable/Bill Schwarzkoph, 68; Rusty Gackle/Tanner Berg, 68.
Flight B: Todd Dundas/Curt Wheeler, 67; Trenton Bentz/Joe Stockton, 68; Hudson Hagstrom/Jake Hedge, 69; Scott Twito/Andrew Sandquist, 69; Tim Hein/Cliff Oppegaard, 69; Troy Bruce/Dan Gray, 69.
Flight C: Eric Mueller/Tim Kienitz, 63; Brian Henderson/Greg Kemmis, 65; Randy Point/Perry Fetsch, 65; Scott Godfrey/Barry Johnston, 66.
Flight D: Mike Whittmeyer/Mark Johnson, 63; Randy Bentley/Brandon Bentley, 66; Doug Jensen/Matt Hobbs, 66; Jerry Hanson/Dan Beck, 68; Paul Cox/Garry Cox, 68.
Flight E: Jeff Gruizenga/Greg Bigwood, 60; Matt Robertson/Kevin Kraft, 67; Brandon Wegner/David Mutch, 70; Terrance McKittrick/Eric Spooner, 70.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.