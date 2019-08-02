Golf

Hilands

The Fling

Best Ball

Thursday

Flight A: Doug Osborne/John Osborne, 65; Dan Reger/Bryan Madill, 68; Ryan Venable/Bill Schwarzkoph, 68; Rusty Gackle/Tanner Berg, 68.

Flight B: Todd Dundas/Curt Wheeler, 67; Trenton Bentz/Joe Stockton, 68; Hudson Hagstrom/Jake Hedge, 69; Scott Twito/Andrew Sandquist, 69; Tim Hein/Cliff Oppegaard, 69; Troy Bruce/Dan Gray, 69.

Flight C: Eric Mueller/Tim Kienitz, 63; Brian Henderson/Greg Kemmis, 65; Randy Point/Perry Fetsch, 65; Scott Godfrey/Barry Johnston, 66.

Flight D: Mike Whittmeyer/Mark Johnson, 63; Randy Bentley/Brandon Bentley, 66; Doug Jensen/Matt Hobbs, 66; Jerry Hanson/Dan Beck, 68; Paul Cox/Garry Cox, 68.

Flight E: Jeff Gruizenga/Greg Bigwood, 60; Matt Robertson/Kevin Kraft, 67; Brandon Wegner/David Mutch, 70; Terrance McKittrick/Eric Spooner, 70.

