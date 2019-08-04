Golf
Hole-In-One
Shelly Carlson aced hole No. 12, a 110-yard layout, on the Elmer Link Course at Pryor Creek on Sunday using a 9-iron. The witnesses were Mark Redding, Jeff Redding and Kim Carlson.
Laurel
Club Championship
Flight one: Tyler Roberts (overall champ) 148, John Galt 151.
Flight two: Tom Gruel 167, Jordan Roberts 169, Louis Bury 169.
Flight three: Mike Fauth 175, Tim Keating 177.
Seniors: Bill Tiefenthaler 161, Ron Naber 164, Bryon Mayla 164.
Super seniors: Bob Baldner 148, Bob Peters 156.
Ladies flight one: Sue Matson (overall champ) 165, Jennie Waggonner 185.
Ladies flight two: Linda Frickel 220, Lori Rimpe 222.
Pryor Creek
Skins game: H. Bradbury/J. Arney 9 skins, G. Schlachter/B. Hjelm 8 skins, A. Nedens/R. Nedens 1 skin.
Rugby
Magic City 7s
Atavus Rugby Camp
The Magic City 7s Rugby Club is wrapping up its free summer clinic series with two more clinics.
On Thursday, Aug. 8 will be the usual setup at Rose Park from 6-7:30 p.m.
The final clinic, the Atavus Rugby Camp, is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 15 from 7-9 p.m. at Rose Park. A coaches/parents clinic is set for 6-7 p.m. prior to the Atavus Rugby Camp. Food and drinks will be provided for those watching and participating.
Boys and girls ages 18 and under are welcome at the camp. Player development, technical foundation, game understanding, skill acquisition, technique under pressure and instincts in both attack and defense will be covered.
The clinician is Shalom Suniula, a coach with Atavus Rugby.
If one is planning on attending the coaches/parents clinic, call or text 406-318-9770. For the athletic participants, there is no need to send a notification and anyone interested is invited.
For information, contact Magic City 7s Rugby Club general manager Adam Kuchin at 406-318-9770 or Suniula at 619-793-6929 or shalom.suniula@atavus.com.
