Big Sky State Games

The 2019 Big Sky State Games wraps up with events this weekend.

Events scheduled are:

4x4 Volleyball: Saturday, July 27, 9 a.m.- team meeting, Rose Park

5 Stand shooting: Saturday, check in 8 a.m.-9:30 a.m., Begins 9:30 a.m., Blue Creek Sport Shooting Complex

Sporting clays: Saturday, check in 8 a.m.- 9:30 a.m., Begins at 10 a.m., Blue Creek Sport Shooting Complex

Skeet: Sunday, check in noon- 12:45 p.m., Begins at 1p.m., Blue Creek Sport Shooting Complex

Action Shooting: Saturday, check in 8 a.m.-8:30 a.m., Begins at 9 a.m., Blue Creek Sport Shooting Complex

Cowboy Action shooting: Saturday, check in 8 a.m.-8:30 a.m., Begins at 9 a.m., Billings Rod and Gun Club

Wild Bunch shooting: Sunday, check in 8 a.m.-8:30 a.m., Begins at 9 a.m., Billings Rod and Gun Club

