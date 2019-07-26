Big Sky State Games
The 2019 Big Sky State Games wraps up with events this weekend.
Events scheduled are:
4x4 Volleyball: Saturday, July 27, 9 a.m.- team meeting, Rose Park
5 Stand shooting: Saturday, check in 8 a.m.-9:30 a.m., Begins 9:30 a.m., Blue Creek Sport Shooting Complex
Sporting clays: Saturday, check in 8 a.m.- 9:30 a.m., Begins at 10 a.m., Blue Creek Sport Shooting Complex
Skeet: Sunday, check in noon- 12:45 p.m., Begins at 1p.m., Blue Creek Sport Shooting Complex
Action Shooting: Saturday, check in 8 a.m.-8:30 a.m., Begins at 9 a.m., Blue Creek Sport Shooting Complex
Cowboy Action shooting: Saturday, check in 8 a.m.-8:30 a.m., Begins at 9 a.m., Billings Rod and Gun Club
Wild Bunch shooting: Sunday, check in 8 a.m.-8:30 a.m., Begins at 9 a.m., Billings Rod and Gun Club
