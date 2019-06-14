University of Providence camps
The University of Providence will host a basketball team camp from July 6-7. The camp is a five-game round-robin jamboree open to all high school teams. The cost will be $200 per team. For information, contact coach J.C. Isakson at john.isakson@uprovidence.edu .
UP will be hosting a summer cage camp for boys and girls grades 1-8 from July 23-25. Grades 1-4 - 9 a.m. - noon; Grades 5-8 - 1 - 4 p.m. The camp will cost $95. For information, contact coach J.C. Isakson at john.isakson@uprovidence.edu .
UP will host an outdoor grass volleyball camp. The grass camp will consist of outdoor instruction and skill work on Day 1 and a tournament on Day 2. Campers will receive a T-shirt. The camp is July 27-28 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. The cost is $75 for this camp.
The volleyball high school camp will be from July 31-Aug. 2. Campers will receive a T-shirt. The camp runs from from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. The cost is $135. Evening session option is available for an additional $20; includes two hours of live play on the evenings of July 31 and Aug 1. Overnight option also available for an additional $110; includes meals and housing on UP campus plus the additional evening competitive session.
The Grass 4x4 Tournament is an all-day tournament on Aug. 4. There will be two divisions - "Open" and "B". The tournament starts at 9 a.m. The cost is $25/player.
The Argos will be hosting a volleyball kid’s camp for grades K-8 on Aug. 5-7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Campers will receive a T-shirt. The cost $135.
For information regarding the volleyball camps, contact Coach Arunas Duda at 406-791-5922 or arunas.duda@uprovidence.edu or register online at www.upargosvbcamps.com.
The Argo soccer camp is coached by UP men’s and women’s Soccer players and coaches. All campers will receive a T-shirt. Camp is on Aug. 5-6 from 9 a.m. – noon for grades K-4. The fee $40. Campers in grades 5-8 are also on Aug. 5-6, from 9 a.m. – noon and 1 - 3 p.m. (Campers should bring a lunch). The cost is $60. For information, contact either coach Matt Ball at 406-791-5920 or matthew.ball@uprovidence.edu , or coach Brian Clarke at 406-791-5927 or brian.clarke@uprovidence.edu. Register online at www.upargosoccercamps.com.
For information, visit the Argo Athletic Camps website at www.argoathleticcamps.com.
Golf
Stillwater
Ladies’ Miriam Rowley Memorial Tournament
Flight 1: 1st Melony Erikson/Jan Thompson 57, Cathy Krook/Shawna Tjaaland 63, Laura Turner/Gay Elliot 63, Laurie Mohl/Patty Cooper 63.
Flight 2: Deb Mitchell/Kay Jungblut 59, Julie Redfern/Rena Sandine 63, Katie Merrifield/Vanessa Graham 64, Colette Schlehuber/Maureen Davey 64.
Derby winners: Sara Heard, Wendy Hould.
