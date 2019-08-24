Golf

Yellowstone

Club Championships

Round 1

Overall Junior Champions: Jake Wassmer 90, Kenzie Walsh 79.

Boys 14-16: Jake Wassmer 90, Conor Walsh 93.

Girls 13-13: Kenzie Walsh 70, Jordan Neilsen 100.

Boys 8-10: Avery Hunter 34, Mateo Harris 37.

Men's Division Championship Flight: Jim Coleman 71, Josh Hedge 72.

Flight 1: Scott Pederson 75, Jake Brosovich 82, Matt Stroud 82, Gregg Wilson 82.

Flight 2: Justin Moser 75, Matt Walsh 83.

Flight 3: Bryce Olson 85, Andrew Schmidt 86.

Flight 4: Jon Stepanek 93, John Braun 94.

Senior Division Champion Flight: Jerry Pearsall 79, Tom Zimmer 79, Gary Gangnath 81.

Flight 1: Bill Andrus 86, Tom King 88.

Flight 2: Ken Sandvik 91, Paul Hatzell 92.

Ladies Division Championship Flight: Alexis Hightower 76, Liz Halverson 88.

Flight 1: Traci Hirsch 98, Pier Brewer 100.

Flight 2: Susie Kemmis 101, Jennie Typanski 110.

Yegen

Men's Association

Saturday 3-Man Net Ball: 1, Short Strokes; 2, Gordy's #2; 3, Tire Rama; 4, Cop Construction #1.

Flags: 1, 2, Mike Martinez; 3, Tracy Kaercher; 4, Mike Nitschke; 5, Russ McClellan; 6, Stephen Matrens; 7, Kenny Nicholson; 8, Tuff Harris; 9A, John Hanchett; 9B, Jess Fredricks.

10, Scott Capser; 11A, Dylan Jefferson; 11B, Jess Fredericks; 12, Lindsay Bogan; 13, Russ McClellan 14, Lindsay Bogan; 15, John Hanchett; 16, Greg Brown; 17, Mike Nitschke; 18. Greg Raidiger.

