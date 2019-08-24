Golf
Yellowstone
Club Championships
Round 1
Overall Junior Champions: Jake Wassmer 90, Kenzie Walsh 79.
Boys 14-16: Jake Wassmer 90, Conor Walsh 93.
Girls 13-13: Kenzie Walsh 70, Jordan Neilsen 100.
Boys 8-10: Avery Hunter 34, Mateo Harris 37.
Men's Division Championship Flight: Jim Coleman 71, Josh Hedge 72.
Flight 1: Scott Pederson 75, Jake Brosovich 82, Matt Stroud 82, Gregg Wilson 82.
Flight 2: Justin Moser 75, Matt Walsh 83.
Flight 3: Bryce Olson 85, Andrew Schmidt 86.
Flight 4: Jon Stepanek 93, John Braun 94.
Senior Division Champion Flight: Jerry Pearsall 79, Tom Zimmer 79, Gary Gangnath 81.
Flight 1: Bill Andrus 86, Tom King 88.
Flight 2: Ken Sandvik 91, Paul Hatzell 92.
Ladies Division Championship Flight: Alexis Hightower 76, Liz Halverson 88.
Flight 1: Traci Hirsch 98, Pier Brewer 100.
Flight 2: Susie Kemmis 101, Jennie Typanski 110.
Yegen
Men's Association
Saturday 3-Man Net Ball: 1, Short Strokes; 2, Gordy's #2; 3, Tire Rama; 4, Cop Construction #1.
Flags: 1, 2, Mike Martinez; 3, Tracy Kaercher; 4, Mike Nitschke; 5, Russ McClellan; 6, Stephen Matrens; 7, Kenny Nicholson; 8, Tuff Harris; 9A, John Hanchett; 9B, Jess Fredricks.
10, Scott Capser; 11A, Dylan Jefferson; 11B, Jess Fredericks; 12, Lindsay Bogan; 13, Russ McClellan 14, Lindsay Bogan; 15, John Hanchett; 16, Greg Brown; 17, Mike Nitschke; 18. Greg Raidiger.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.