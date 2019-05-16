Wrestling
32nd Annual Eagle Wrestling Camps
SIDNEY — The 32nd Annual Eagle Wrestling Camps will be held in June at Sidney High School.
Clinicians include Sidney coach Guy Melby of the back-to-back State A champion Eagles and Brandon Eggum, a former Sidney standout and head coach of the University of Minnesota.
The Little Guy Camp is June 8-10 for beginners through sixth grade. The Technique Camp is June 10-12 for grades 6-12. The Intensive Camp is June 8-13.
The costs are: Little Guy Camp ($80), Intensive Camp ($200) and Technique Camp ($150).
For information, contact Melby at 406-488-6624 or melbs57@hotmail.com. For online camp brochures, visit Sidneywrestlingclub.com.
Team Montana Wrestling at Disney Duals
A team of Montana wrestlers is being assembled to compete at the National Duals at Disney World in Orlando, Fla., June 17-25. There are 150 teams in attendance with two days of pool wrestling and two days of bracket wrestling.
There are three divisions: All-Star, Developmental and High School (a mixture of both).
Each wrestler will have 15-20 matches and the style of wrestling is folkstyle.
A training camp will be held June 8-14 at Sidney High School. The teams will also attend the University of Minnesota Dual Team Camp for two days.
Wrestlers will check in on June 8 at 6 p.m.. The camp in Sidney is June 8-14, the Sidney Duals are June 12, the Minnesota Team Camp is June 15-16, the team flies to Florida on June 17, the Disney Duals are June 17-25 and the team flies back from Florida on June 25.
For information, contact Sidney wrestling coach Guy Melby at 406-488-6624 or melbs57@hotmail.com. For an application, visit Sidneywrestlingclub.com. A $400 non-refundable deposit must accompany the application.
Basketball
Mental Edge Basketball Academy
Desin Sports Psychology will be putting on Mental Edge Basketball Academy, July 15-17 at St. Francis Catholic School.
The camp includes sports psychology instruction for boys and girls, grades 7 to 12. There is also a summer team building series available for all sports and all grades.
For information, visit desinsportpsych.com or email desinsportpsych@gmail.com.
Spring Fling Hoop 3 on 3 tournament
The 25th anniversary spring fling hoop thing 3-on-3 basketball tournament is happening on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Montana Expo Park in Great Falls. Play begins at 8 a.m. and continues until at least 6 p.m. There will be 325 teams from kindergarten through adults.
Golf
Yellowstone
Hole in One
McKenzie Walsh aced the number 8 hole using a pitching wedge at 102 yards. Witnesses included Conor Walsh and Allison Walsh.
Par 3
Flight One: Gross: Pete Buford 58, Max Erickson 63; Net: Gary Ugrin 49, Jesse Mota 62
Flight Two: Gross: Tom Fox 63, Ken Foos 69; Net: Jim Nielsen 51, Jack Wahl 58
Flight Three: Gross: Jim Brown 65; Net: Chuck Morgan 57
Flight Four: Gross: Keith Wilson 68, Roy Thompson 73; Net: Mel Raatz 52, Charles Paris 54
Flight Five: Gross: Ray Shrader 71, Eugene Sawyer 73; Net: Ron Carstens 53, Keith Buxbaum 57.
Flight Six: Gross: Roy Herren 80; Net: Bob D'Ewart 74
Flight Seven: Gross: Neal Nash 87; Net: Butch Braver 58
Flags: 2 Jim Brown, 8 Jim Nielsen, 11 Bob D'Ewart, 16 Jim Brown
Lake Hills
Wednesday Night Ladies
Front Nine: 1 Reese Newman, 2 Susie Kemmis, 3 Susie Kemmis, 4 Mary Hankins, 5 Lisa Forsberg, 6 Marlys Sell, 7 Janell Keeling, 8 Pam Kaufman, 9 Mary Hankins. Low Gross: Laura Wilson 40; Low Net: Reese Newman 32
Pryor Creek
Long putt: Joyln Sommers 10
Long drive: Sharon Summers 11
Closest to the hole: Darla Day 12
Long putt: Andy Halsten 13
Long drive: Jane Wallace 14
Closest to the pin from the grass: Brandi Bradshaw
Long putt: Cora Chandler 16
Long putt: Mandy Harr 17
Long drive: Amy Adams
Laurel
Thursday Night Men’s League
Chapman: Low net team, Dan Gray & Shane Weber, 31
Team sweeps (4 points): Bill Griggs & John Mall, Josh York & Tim McKinney, Jordan Roberts & Tyler Roberts, Shane Weber & Dan Gray, Carl Wallila & Todd Meling, Jason Altrogge & Mike Bergman, Tim Casey & Brett Barker, Dale Wallila & Kevin McBride, Jim Murphy & Cobey Theade, Todd Atkinson & Mark Hunt, Tom Manni & Tim O’Connell, Mark Broyles & Andrew Davis
